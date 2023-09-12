As people in Morocco continue to deal with the impact of the devasting earthquake this week, The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group have committed to an initial combined donation of $200,000 to support communities and relief efforts.

Currently, 164 partners (employees) from 18 Starbucks stores have been working together since the earthquake to support local communities that have been impacted.

The funding will be distributed to several organisations with the goal of providing immediate relief and aid, while also supporting access to food, clean water and refuge for those impacted by the earthquake.

“Our team in Morocco has already shown tremendous resilience and compassion in the face of this crisis,” commented Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman, Alshaya Group. "Through these donations and support, we hope we can relieve the devasting impact on communities."

“We are heartbroken by the widespread tragedy that has occurred in Morocco, and our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. We are dedicated to supporting our green apron partners and the communities we serve in Morocco, both through monetary contributions and hands-on assistance”, the President of Starbucks Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Duncan Moir, remarked.

The donations will support organisations including World Central Kitchen, which is supporting emergency meal distribution in impacted communities and for first responders. The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group will also support other NGOs providing first aid, water, emergency shelter, and other assistance.

We are committed to supporting our partners, their families, and the impacted communities as rescue efforts continue.