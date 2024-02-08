DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, today announced its 2024 Star Awards. The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award, while Iridium St. Regis Spa has been granted a remarkable Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating and are showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

A true lifestyle destination, the hotel boasts a diverse selection of restaurants, bars, and lounges, including the iconic St. Regis Bar, Rüya, a 2023 Michelin Guide Selected Restaurant, and KYMA Beach Club, which transports the vibrant spirit of the Mediterranean and the lively vibes of Greece to the urban landscape of Dubai.

The hotel also features a world-class rooftop dining destination, St. Regis Gardens, home to Michelin-starred restaurants and celebrity chef concepts. The open terrace concept is a tribute to The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm's commitment to redefining the culinary landscape, offering elevated experiences that marry luxury, innovation, and gastronomic celebration.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is also strategically located and connected to the Palm’s finest landmarks, such as Nakheel Mall, Palm Monorail, and the 240-meter observation deck— The View at The Palm.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized with the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Award 2024 for The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, while our Iridium St. Regis Spa has been granted a remarkable Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating 2024,” says Marwan Fadel, the General Manager of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm.

He added, “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and the unparalleled dedication of our entire hotel team. We are incredibly grateful to Forbes Travel Guide for this esteemed recognition and our loyal guests' continued support. These prestigious accolades further motivate us to deliver exceptional service and memorable experiences.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm and Iridium St. Regis Spa are the latest additions to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“This year’s Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience.”

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm:

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at more than 45 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses worldwide. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit https://st-regis.marriott.com/ or follow Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits, including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or more information about the program, visit https://MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

