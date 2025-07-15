The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is hosting a Theme Week Five event, Gamification: Future Prospects, on July 21st from 13:00 to 17:00 at the Theme Weeks Studio at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers from Aramco’s Sync-digital, ROSHN, MOZN AI, the University of Tokyo, and others in an array of diverse sessions.

Media are welcome to register to attend this event by emailing media@ksaexpo2025.sa

Osaka, Japan — As part of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s commitment to fostering dialogue and showcasing the Kingdom’s innovation in several fields at Expo 2025 Osaka, the Pavilion will host a set of sessions during Theme Week Five: ‘Learning and Playing Week.’ The Saudi Pavilion will address Theme Week Five’s question, “What should humans learn in the era of AI?” by exemplifying the future of Saudi Arabia’s digitalisation, cutting-edge digital initiatives, and the Kingdom’s path towards optimised learning. Expo 2025 Osaka’s Theme Weeks is an initiative in which countries from around the world solve global issues through dialogue. The Theme Week Five session allows national pavilions to share insights into the Kingdom’s evolving digital innovation and its implications for future societies.

The Theme Week Five event, “Gamification: Future Prospects”, hosted by the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, will discuss transformative initiatives, such as the role of innovative technologies in transforming education, advancing Saudi Arabia towards a more sustainable future, and empowering youth independence. The event features a range of different sessions, all under Theme Week Five. The sessions include keynote speeches, fireside chats, panel discussions, and presentations.

The event will feature speakers representing Saudi Arabia and Japan’s transformative entities, including Sync-digital (Aramco), ROSHN, MOZN AI, the University of Tokyo, and LUDiMUS Inc. The global experts involved in the sessions will shed light on the power of EdTech in revolutionizing lifelong learning both nationally and globally. In engaging discussions and presentations, “Gamification: Future Prospects” plans to display both the Kingdom’s technological advancements and Japan’s, which highlights both nations’ collaborative efforts towards digital transformation and advancement.

Expo 2025 Osaka’s Theme Week Five, ‘Learning and Playing Week,’ aligns closely with the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s participation objectives, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey under Vision 2030. The Pavilion showcases the country’s rich heritage, groundbreaking giga projects, and environmental initiatives, digital transformation, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable innovation.

The session will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:

Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mozn AI

Professor Norito Kawakami, MD, PhD, Project Professor of Digital Mental Health, Graduate School of Medicine, University of Tokyo

Sho Sato, Chief Executive Officer, LUDiMUS Inc.

Dr. Khan MD Anwarus Salam, AI Engineering Manager, Softbank

Fahad Al Beyahi, Co-founder of Ithra Global Digital Wellbeing Program (Sync), Lead Sync Research stream

Dr. MD. Mamum Rashid, Data Scientist, Sync-Digital ARAMCO

Melisa S. Valle, PhD, Senior Education Specialist, Sync-Digital ARAMCO

Yazeed Al Ghamdi, Director of Emerging Technology, ROSHN

Following the event, the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka invites guests to experience a range of events throughout the Expo program, featuring live performances, dances, and traditional shows. Visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can experience a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage, and art through various programs. These include Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios, as well as signature events celebrating Saudi Arabia’s most important milestones, including the Saudi Arabia National Day celebrations on September 23, 2025.

In addition, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across seven immersive rooms and galleries, from The Evolving Cities, Sustainable Seas, Unlimited Human Potential, and The Pinnacle of Innovation, where every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).