Illustrating the world-renowned brand’s commitment to innovative, groundbreaking luxury travel experiences, Evrima signifies the evolution of the hospitality icon while paving the way for a new era of yacht-style cruising

Dubai, UAE - The Ritz-Carlton announced the debut of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, marking a significant moment for the iconic hospitality brand as it makes its foray into the luxury yachting space. Envisioned to perfectly blend the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts with the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, Evrima, the first of three custom-built yachts from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, delivers highly tailored getaways for travelers seeking to wholly immerse themselves in the culture of each destination.

“We are thrilled to introduce The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and usher in an exciting new chapter for this beloved brand,” said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President for Luxury Brands, Marriott International. “The Ritz-Carlton has long been rooted in innovation and service excellence, guided by a commitment to be at the forefront of delivering transformative travel experiences. As we continue to evolve our legendary brand, we could not be more excited to give our guests the opportunity to experience The Ritz-Carlton in a new way.”

Unveiling unique itineraries and immersive experiences, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection carves out an exclusive space within the industry while exemplifying the brand’s forward-thinking approach to luxury hospitality. Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages range from seven to ten nights, with no two journeys alike so that guests can combine itineraries without repeating a destination. Depending on the season, Evrima visits the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. Destinations along the way range from Spain’s Balearic Islands and coveted havens along the French Riviera, to the aquamarine shores of Aruba and the tropical coastlines of Costa Rica. The intimate size of Evrima also allows unique access into some of the most sought-after ports of call, delivering yacht-style cruising in destinations such as Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, and St. Barts.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is revolutionizing the luxury cruising industry, creating an entirely unique category designed for those in search of unmatched getaways, highly curated itineraries, insider access and a level of personalization previously unseen in the space.” commented Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, “Every element of the luxury yachting experience was considered when designing and creating Evrima, and we are excited to deliver unforgettable journeys for both longtime cruisers and those who are new to the industry.”

The specially designed yacht measures 190-meters and can accommodate up to 298 passengers. The onboard experience reflects the sublime comfort and legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned, with one of the highest staff and space ratios at sea. The design of the yacht’s 149 suites is one of the many tone-setting elements. In addition to offering a high percentage of large suites, Evrima also features several innovative two-story loft suites, a unique duplex accommodation. All rooms feature a private terrace and floor to ceiling windows, resulting in some of the most airy and expansive guestrooms at sea. Through a blind wall, select suites also have the option to be combined into larger, open-concept spaces allowing for more flexibility when selecting accommodations. All suites feature the luxurious amenities that visitors expect from Ritz-Carlton properties around the world, including a king bed, double vanity bathroom, luxury linens, and more.

Travelers enjoy a relaxed sense of freedom aboard Evrima, with access to a range of elevated programming and amenities including a thoughtfully curated menu of ESPA and 111SKIN spa treatments, a sauna and steam room, watersports from the yacht’s marina while at anchor, an infinity pool, a fitness studio and more. Guests can also select from a breadth of dining options including locally-inspired creations in The Evrima Room, creative interpretations of Southeast Asian Cuisine and a sit down sushi bar at Talaat Nam, a specialty dining experience in S.E.A., designed by chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg, and more. Enriching entertainment on board includes intimate performances by in-house jazz and classical musicians, discussions led by renowned experts, and partnerships with local arts and music communities. Families exploring the world together can enjoy a dedicated space on board for Ritz Kids. The Ritz-Kids programming, tailored for young guests between the ages of four and twelve, has been crafted to appeal to children’s curiosity and innate love for discovery, with an emphasis on marine conservation.

In each destination, guests can choose from a selection of unique experiences within The Shore Collection that align with their interests or utilize the services of the Concierge Ashore to customize their own private tours. Experiences onshore range from a guided tour in a world-class museum with its curator, visiting a UNESCO World Heritage site, to yoga on a private beach, zip-lining through a rain forest, truffle hunting, and more. By working with local guides who were selected for their insider knowledge and subject matter expertise, guests enjoy a singular journey. On select itineraries, guests can deepen their experience mid-voyage through an overnight tour, promising an unforgettable and uniquely immersive cultural experience before rejoining the yacht at their next destination.

The yachts of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are also available for private charter. For more information, please visit www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com. For reservations, contact a Reservations Services Agent at (833) 999-7292 (U.S. & Canada) or contact your travel professional. Voyage prices vary based upon the itinerary and season. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is also a part of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. currently operates more than 100 hotels in 34 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection combines the luxury lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton® and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, with voyages on three custom-built superyachts. As with The Ritz-Carlton® on land, each yacht will feature personalized service, elevated dining, and luxury amenities, including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and dedicated space for Ritz Kids. Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages will range from seven to 10 nights with no two journeys alike. The yachts are also available for private charter. A collaboration of Marriott International’s Ritz-Carlton brand, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., and maritime expert Douglas Prothero, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will welcome its first guests in 2022. For more information, visit www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com/

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.