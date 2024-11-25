Amman, Jordan – The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is proud to be the recipient of World’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa at the 2024 World Travel Awards™. The prestigious award was presented at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony, hosted this year at Savoy Palace in Madeira, Portugal, on 24th of November. This recognition reaffirms The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s position as a destination for luxury experiences, highlighting its commitment to delivering world-class excellence.

The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to celebrate the most distinguished in travel, tourism and hospitality. Each year, a series of regional gala ceremonies are held to recognize excellence in each region, and the winners are shortlisted for the Grand Finals at the end of the year. Having been recognized as the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel in May, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman received the prestigious award at the end-of-the-year ceremony.

Commenting on this award, Tareq Derbas, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said: “It is a true honor to be acknowledged on an international level. This accolade is a testament to our Ladies and Gentlemen’s hard work and passion for extraordinary guest service. At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, we are deeply committed to providing unparalleled experiences and this recognition from the World Travel Awards™ propels us to continue striving for elevated services.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s dedication to setting new standards in luxury hospitality continues to be reflected through its recognitions and accolades. The hotel was recently recognized with the

Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award and became the highest-ranked hotel in the ongoing Intent to Recommend (ITRec) survey for over 20 consecutive months. Its excellence extends to all aspects of the hotel, as its Executive Chef Sudqi Naddaf was recognized on the Hotel Chef Power List 2024, and its venue Roberto’s Amman received the World Culinary Award for Jordan’s Best Hotel Restaurant. These remarkable achievements reflect the influence of the visionary leadership of Mr. Derbas that fosters talent and inspires passion, who was also named as one of the top 101 General Managers in the region.

It is worth noting that since the hotel’s inauguration in 2022, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has received the award for the Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa every year. This year’s recognition marks the third consecutive year of winning at the World Travel Awards™.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

