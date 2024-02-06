Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Following its triumphant edition in Jeddah last year, HORECA Saudi Arabia 2024 returned, opening its doors today at the Jeddah Super Dome, the world's largest free-standing dome, on February 5, 2024. The three-day event, which runs until February 7th, is the Kingdom's largest dedicated food, beverage, and hospitality trade show, and once again, it reinforces the country's growing hospitality landscape by convening a vast network of industry experts, leaders, and innovators.

Saudi HORECA 2024 was inaugurated with the esteemed presence Mr. Nayef Abdullah Al Rajhi, Chairman of the Tourism Committee at the Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and Mr. Muhannad Amer Al Hindi, representing the Culinary Arts Commission, alongside other prominent global figures from the hospitality sector. Organized by the Saudi Event Management and Marketing Company (SEMARK Group), the show features a series of exciting competitions and live demonstrations, including the Hospitality Salon Culinaire, which features live cooking competitions for Saudi, oriental, and dessert dishes, a mocktail competition, and the Saudi Barista Competition, where over 20 participants will contest for the title of Best Barista in Saudi Arabia. Throughout the competitions, renowned chefs and beverage experts will showcase their skills to the audience, judged by an international panel of over 60 culinary experts.

In addition to the engaging competitions, Saudi HORECA 2024 offers a lineup of inspiring workshops and seminars, addressing key topics in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Thought-provoking and interactive panel discussions bring together inspiring leaders from the hospitality, food, culinary, and technology realms, allowing attendees to gain valuable insights and perspectives on future challenges and opportunities.

HORECA Jeddah welcomes visitors to explore over 12,000 innovative products, cutting-edge technologies, and services from more than 150 leading local, regional, and international companies, spread across an expansive 24,000 square meters of exhibition space. The ongoing show is being attended by over 15,000 visitors from across the Kingdom and the world, witnessing the remarkable growth of the sector in Jeddah and the region. The event serves as an ideal platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and forging valuable business relationships with industry leaders and entrepreneurs.

For the latest news and comprehensive information on Saudi HORECA 2024, please visit the website: https://www.saudihoreca.com/Jeddah/EN/index.html

About Horeca

Established almost 30 years ago, HORECA, the renowned annual business meeting place, brings together an impressive array of distinguished brands, experts and international personalities from the vibrant worlds of hospitality and food service. Over recent years, HORECA has cemented its strong presence in the GCC, particularly within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Besides Riyadh, HORECA also takes place annually in Jeddah, as well as in Beirut, Kuwait, Amman and Muscat.

Event Details: Saudi HORECA Jeddah, February 5 - 7, Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia.