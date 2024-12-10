Desert Rock is the fifth property to open its doors at The Red Sea destination and the third owned and operated resort by Red Sea Global

Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, is excited to announce that bookings are now open for its third self-operated property, Desert Rock.

Nestled in the heart of an untouched desert landscape where the mountains meet the sands, Desert Rock offers a timeless luxury experience designed to immerse guests in the raw beauty of the natural world.

“We are ready to welcome guests to Desert Rock, our third self-operated hotel in the Red Sea Global hospitality portfolio. This is more than just a hotel — it is a unique property, crafted into the rock face, offering a truly immersive experience where luxury and nature come together to create a truly unforgettable escape,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

“Whether you are looking to explore the desert and mountains with our adventure team at Akun, unwind in total privacy, or indulge in world-class dining and wellness, Desert Rock offers something extraordinary for every guest.”

Desert Rock spans 30,000 square meters of unspoiled land, where architectural mastery meets ancient rocky outcrops. The resort is located just 20 minutes from Red Sea International Airport, making it a convenient yet remote escape for those seeking adventure, tranquillity, or a blend of both. Designed with seamless integration into the rugged terrain, Desert Rock features a variety of accommodations, including pool villas, luxury suites, and private retreats, each offering a unique way to experience the splendor of the surrounding landscape.

Villas and Suites

Each villa and suite at Desert Rock have been thoughtfully crafted to embrace the natural surroundings, offering an atmosphere of serene luxury. Guests can choose from a range of options, including:

Wadi Villas: Ideal for families, these spacious, desert-inspired one- and two-bedroom villas offer private pools and expansive living areas, designed for relaxation and play.

Cliff Hanging Villas: Perched high above the resort, these villas feature dramatic views of the desert and mountains, offering an extraordinary combination of serenity and adventure.

Mountain Cave Suites: Ingeniously built into the rock face, these one-bedroom suites provide ultimate privacy, cliffside plunge pools, and stunning vistas, perfect for romantic getaways or inspiring retreats.

Mountain Crevice Villas: Defying gravity, these villas hang on the edge of the massif, with panoramic views and private pools that offer a one-of-a-kind perspective of the desert landscape.

Royal Villa: For those seeking the ultimate in luxury and seclusion, this three-bedroom private villa offers unparalleled space and service, ideal for family getaways or special celebrations.



Exceptional Dining

Desert Rock is also home to world-class dining venues, each offering a unique culinary experience:

Nyra: The crown jewel of Desert Rock’s dining experience, Nyra offers wood-fire cooking and a celebration of local ingredients. Led by renowned chef Osman Sezener, whose restaurants OD Urla and Kitchen Bodrum were honored with Michelin Stars in 2024, Nyra blends traditional and modern techniques to create unforgettable dishes.

Mica: A non-alcoholic bar offering innovative mocktails and small plates inspired by the flavors of Nyra, Mica provides a chic space to unwind, with both indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the desert.

Basalt: Serving healthy breakfasts and modern Indian cuisine, Basalt also features live entertainment, including music, dance, and fire shows, creating a vibrant dining atmosphere.

Wadi: A chic pool bar and grill with Peruvian flair, perfect for poolside lounging and casual dining with live DJ sets.

The Observatory: A late-night lounge offering starry views, craft mocktails, and gourmet pastries, The Observatory is the ultimate destination for a sophisticated and memorable night out.

Wellness and Spa

The Desert Rock experience extends beyond accommodation and dining. The resort’s wellness offerings include five treatment rooms, a private hammam, water therapy facilities, an outdoor treatment space, a yoga pavilion, and aerial yoga sessions. This holistic approach to well-being complements the resort’s breath-taking surroundings, offering guests the opportunity to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect with nature.

Desert Rock embodies Red Sea Global’s commitment to sustainability, responsible tourism, and luxury. Every aspect of the resort, from its architecture to its service, has been designed with a focus on preserving the unique environment and enhancing key terrestrial habitats, while offering guests an unforgettable experience powered entirely by sunlight. Desert Rock is the perfect destination for travellers seeking a luxurious escape in one of the world’s most pristine landscapes.

Now taking reservations

Reservations are now open for stays at Desert Rock and to celebrate its grand opening, the resort has an exciting introductory offer. For a limited time only, with all bookings of two consecutive nights, a third night will be offered on a complimentary basis. For guests booking 45 days ahead of their planned stay, an alternative offer of 20% discount can be applied.

Bookings and enquiries can be made via the resort website.

About Desert Rock Resort

Sprawled across 30,000 square meters of spectacular scenery at The Red Sea destination in Saudi Arabia, where ancient history and innovative architecture meet, Desert Rock Resort welcomes guests to a serene setting, fully immersed in nature.

The resort’s 54 villas and ten suites are ingeniously integrated into the natural environment, some seeming to hang from rocky pinnacles, others built into the mountain itself with cliffside plunge pools. Desert Rock’s six restaurants and bars take guests on a journey through culinary creativity and traditional techniques. At Nyra, led by chef Osman Sezener, renowned for his Michelin-starred restaurants in Turkey, the focus is on the primal artistry of wood-fire cooking in a celebration of the bounty of sea and land. Mica offers soft mocktails and bites inspired by Nyra’s cuisine, modern Indian flavors are on the menu at Basalt, and chic poolside oasis Wadi is the place for Peruvian dishes. The Library is a calming spot for tea and coffee accompanied by breathtaking views, and perched at the highest point of the resort, The Observatory is a secret sanctuary for post-dinner lounging beneath starry skies.

Desert Rock is the perfect natural playground for adventurous travelers, with challenging activities like climbing and abseiling, family-friendly hikes, and cultural excursions. After a day in the great outdoors, the serene spa, where treatments combine scientific advances with ancient wellness knowledge, offers a calming retreat to reflect on it all. Desert Rock is a hotel unlike any other, where every moment transcends the ordinary.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

