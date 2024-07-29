On 24 July, the RATP Group Foundation and Samusocial International signed a sponsorship agreement to support the ‘Opening horizons for the socio-professional integration of street youths in Egypt’ project.

Run locally by Samusocial International Egypt, the aim of the project is to prepare 120 severely excluded young people aged between 18 and 24, accommodated in 7 partner centers in Cairo, for independence and socio-professional integration by helping them acquire essential education and life skills.

It benefits from substantial extra-financial support from RATP Dev Mobility Cairo, a local subsidiary of RATP Dev, through introductions to the company and presentations of its business lines, internships, staff mentoring and mobility support.

This project is part of a wider Samusocial International program, the letter of intent for which was also signed on 24 July by several partners around Agence Française de Développement, including two Egyptian organizations, the Sawiris Foundation and ORA. In addition to the vocational integration component supported by the RATP group, the overall program also includes a major sports-based social rehabilitation component supported by the other partners.

In alignment with a worldwide sport event hosted in Paris this summer, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) has launched a project that integrates sport, education and preparation for professional and socio-economic integration to address the urgent issue of exclusion faced by Children and Youth in Street Situations (CYSS) in Egypt.

This ambitious initiative, spearheaded by Samusocial International (SSI) through its local office Samusocial International Egypt (SSIEG), aims to support at-risk children and youth by combining sports, education, and preparation for professional and socio-economic integration.

This collaborative effort is formalized through a Letter of Intent signed by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development (SFSD), ORA Developers Egypt, the RATP Group Foundation, RATP Dev Mobility Cairo (RMDC), and Samusocial International (SSI).

The AFD will provide a financial contribution of up to EUR 200,000 euros. Marie-Hélène Loison, Deputy Director General of AFD, emphasized: "This partnership embodies our commitment to fostering inclusive development through innovative solutions. By leveraging the power of sports and education, we aim to provide a pathway for marginalized youth in Egypt to integrate fully into society."

The project, titled “Offering new horizons for the socio-professional integration of children and youths in street situations through sports, education and preparation for employment” aims to contribute to the social inclusion of children and youth living on the streets of Cairo, with particular attention to girls. It seeks to empower girls, women, and young mothers, ensuring they receive the support and opportunities needed to thrive.

CYSS in Egypt are among the most marginalized individuals, disconnected from social systems and public services such as education and health. They lack family protection and often mistrust institutions, making them hard to reach. Laila Hosny, Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, added:

"This initiative aims at not only changing the lives of Egyptian children and youth but also promotes a culture of inclusivity and empowerment in Egypt. At the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, we consider the integrated development of children one of our core focuses. By combining education with sports, we aim to foster a holistic environment where children can thrive both academically and physically. Sports play a crucial role in teaching teamwork, discipline, and resilience, which are essential for their socio-professional integration. This project underscores our commitment to creating sustainable change and providing the necessary tools for children to realize their full potential.”

This project, planned to be supported by numerous partners, donors, and under the umbrella of the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity (MoSS), focuses on building trust with these children to provide essential medical, psychosocial, and legal support. Key partners include ORA Developers Egypt, bringing expertise in sports with involvement from professional sports clubs, the Sawiris Foundation, providing five annual scholarships to the German Hotel School in Gouna, and the RATP Group Foundation together with RATP Dev Mobility Cairo, facilitating the social and professional integration of youth through workshops, internships, a mentorship program and a contribution for mobility.

SSIEG will collaborate with the ARK Foundation to facilitate street sports activities and with Caritas, Nour El Hayat, and two government centers for girls (Agouza and Kasserat) for shelter-based activities. Employment-related initiatives will involve Banati, Ana El Masry, and Face. Additionally, the project seeks to raise public awareness and promote a positive image of these children and youths through broad communication efforts.

This Letter of Intent marks a significant step towards a collaborative effort to transform the lives of Egypt's street children, demonstrating the power of partnership in addressing global challenges. The parties have committed to designing and implementing an impactful program for social inclusion, to create a holistic support system for CYSS, fostering social change and promoting volunteer engagement, and mobilizing financial and technical support to sustain the project's implementation.