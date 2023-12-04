The iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel, managed by Accor, has been named as the official event partner for SailGP that returns to the UAE at Mina Rashid on December 9-10, 2023. The world’s most exciting racing on water, it is the second Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas.

Ferghal Purcell, General Manager for Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel, managed by Accor, said, "We are proud to be associated with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas, welcoming the global sailing community and fans to experience both the thrill of the racing and the rich hospitality of our iconic hotel. The QE2’s storied history harmonizes with the timeless tradition of sailing, and we are excited to provide a peaceful retreat for teams and fans alike, ensuring their visit is not just about the adrenaline of the sport but also the warmth and comfort of genuine hospitality."

SailGP Season 4 features ten national teams competing on identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, all primed for high-speed, high-tech racing. The high-adrenaline event will see excited fans packed on the shoreline to witness the dramatic weekend of racing between the teams – Australia, Canada, ROCKWOOL Denmark, France, Germany, Emirates GBR, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States – as they continue their battle for the Season 4 Championship trophy.

Port Rashid, operated by P&O Marinas, provides an ideal location for SailGP due to its modern infrastructure and strategic positioning. The port facilities are well-designed to handle the logistical demands of international events such as SailGP. Its accessibility allows for efficient transportation of the boats and equipment, while also providing ample space for team preparations and spectator areas – creating the perfect race stadium. The surrounding area, including the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel, adds to the allure, offering top-class amenities and hospitality that complement the high-octane racing event.

Australia SailGP Team wing trimmer Kyle Langford said: “We’re really excited to come to Dubai. The venue was awesome last year, we had really nice flat water which is perfect for the foiling boats, 12 knots of wind and we snuck away with a last-minute victory against the Brits and the French so we’re really excited to come back as it was a good venue for us. It’s definitely one of our favourites.”

Julien di Biase, Chief Operating Officer at SailGP said, “The Queen Elizabeth 2 is an iconic ocean liner. AS the only floating hotel in Dubai, and in close proximity to our Race Stadium, it is the perfect location to host our world class teams, athletes and staff. We are delighted to have the QE2 as our partner for the second year running and can’t wait to get back to Dubai for another captivating event in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant waterfront marina, Mina Rashid.”

Tickets are now on sale for both events in the UAE, with a package offer available for both events. Fans should head to SailGP.com/Dubai or SailGP.com/AbuDhabi to get more details and purchase tickets.

ABOUT SAILGP

SailGP is the world’s most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing’s best athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

ABOUT QUEEN ELIZABETH 2 HOTEL, MANAGED BY ACCOR

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.

Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel’s dining outlets include Lido - an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion - an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill – serving Afternoon Tea.

For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.

For reservations & Inquiries

Email Reservations.qe2@accor.com

Or visit https://www.qe2.com

For Media Inquiries contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evops-pr.com