Al Liwan, Bahrain – Amriya Group has announced the opening of a new branch of The Orangery in Al Liwan, Seef Properties’ integrated retail and lifestyle complex in Hamala. This is the third branch of the award-winning tearoom and patisserie, following the success of its locations at The Avenues Mall and Palmyard Hotel.

This expansion reflects the growing demand for The Orangery's offerings, which have consistently led to the property being named Bahrain’s preferred Tea Room by Fact Dining Awards for the last 3 years consecutively. Other accolades won by The Orangery include Best Afternoon Tea (2018) and Best All Day Casual Restaurant (2017) by Bahrain Food and Travel Awards.

The Orangery is a part of the highly acclaimed portfolio of Amriya Group, which comprises Palmyard Hotel, the popular fine-dining restaurant Masso, the Latin-themed lounge Circa and The Secret Garden. Masso has won awards every year since its inception, culminating in being elevated to the “MENA’s Top 50 Restaurants” list this year while Circa, the group’s newest addition, has quickly become a favorite of party-goers in Bahrain and from abroad.

The growth and demand for The Orangery is “a vindication of Amriya Group’s commitment to offering experiences that transport people to charming and exotic locales,” claimed Group General Manager, Loyd Loudy.

“While The Orangery is fashioned on the luxurious tearooms of England and Paris, Masso is inspired by the French Riviera and the Amalfi Coast and Circa, by the vibrant atmosphere of Miami,” he elaborated.

Amriya Group is helmed by Executive Chairman Khalid Al-Rumaihi, whose stated mission is to build a world-class company that rivals the largest global brands. “I attribute the success of our concepts to the people who run them on a daily basis. Amriya Group has assembled the highest caliber professionals from around the world, with many of them having fronted other successful endeavors such as LPM, 45 Park Lane, and the Lanesborough Hotel in London,” he commented.

It is to be noted that Executive Chef Steeven Gilles, who oversees the menus at The Orangery and Amriya Group’s other F&B outlets, has honed his skills working in Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. Throughout his career, Gilles has contributed to earning multiple Michelin stars for various establishments he has previously worked with.

About The Orangery Tearoom & Patisserie

Seamlessly blending the essence of European cuisine and vibrant Arabian flavors, The Orangery is an all-day dining destination offering guests a step into a world reminiscent of the luxurious tearooms of London, Paris, and Vienna.

A sophisticated and serene atmosphere that evokes the charm and ambiance of the West, beautifully fused with touches of the East. Under the tutelage of a highly skilled culinary team, The Orangery takes pride in its ability to create gastronomic marvels ranging from tantalizing pastries and tarts to viennoiseries that perfectly complement the all-day dining menu.

About Amriya Group

Amriya Group is a seasoned world of refined hospitality and epicurean indulgence, born from the seamless fusion of artistic elegance and astute business acumen.

It offers innovative spaces and an unparalleled escape on the Island, transporting guests to some of the most sought-after destinations - from the sun-soaked South of France to the vibrant streets of South America - all the while maintaining an unwavering focus on quality and attention to detail.

The group aspires to create a valuable brand rooted in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a handpicked team of talented, ambitious, and driven professionals who bring their passion and vision for creating truly extraordinary experiences.