Dubai: Gargash Group, a leading business enterprise in the UAE, is thrilled to announce that the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai Design District (D3) has been awarded in the prestigious “Excellent Architecture” category at the German Design Award 2025. Presented by the German Design Council, this award is one of the world’s most prestigious accolades, honoring projects that set new standards in product design, communication, and architecture.

The Mercedes-Benz Brand Center’s architectural design impressed a jury of experts from 16 countries, earning the prestigious award. Among over 4,000 global submissions, it stood out as one of the few to achieve this honor, solidifying its status as a leader in design and innovation.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center is the result of a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz Brand Design, Heller Studios, Binchy & Binchy, and Macintyre Asset Management. Heller Studios, a globally renowned design and architectural strategy practice, accepted the award.

Marcel Heller, Director of Heller Studios, said: “The Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai Design District is a celebration of automotive innovation and architectural excellence. Every element was thoughtfully designed to create an immersive experience that blends luxury, sustainability, and community. This award is a testament to the shared vision that brought this project to life.”

Since opening in January 2024, the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai Design District has become an iconic hub for community engagement, automotive excellence, and creativity, hosting dozens of events monthly. Highlights include the AMG Kaffeehaus, the state-of-the-art “Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center”—the first in the region—and a Maybach Lounge for bespoke customization. High-performance Mercedes-AMG models are showcased alongside “The Car Wall,” a striking 76-vehicle vertical display blending art and automotive engineering. With solar panels supplying 25% of its electricity and water-efficient landscaping, the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center sets a new benchmark for innovation and environmental responsibility.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Shehab Gargash, Managing Director & Group CEO of Gargash Group, said, “The Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai is an embodiment of our commitment to innovation, aligning with the UAE’s vision, and delivering a unique journey blending art, design, technology, and luxury. We extend our gratitude to our team and strategic partners who brought this vision to life. This award reaffirms the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai Design District’s role as a benchmark in the industry and a testament to our dedication to excellence.”

The German Design Award, presented by the German Design Council, honors excellence in product design, communication, and architecture, celebrating projects that redefine global standards. The award recognizes groundbreaking achievements that inspire industries worldwide. With 48% international submissions this year, only a few were chosen as winners, cementing the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center’s status as a visionary architectural landmark.

About Gargash Group

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises. Today, the group comprises a family of internationally renowned brands operating across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and F&B. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, which has enabled the group to deliver integrated, innovative and competitive services. The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine. Since 1998, Gargash Group’s financial services arm, Daman Investments, has provided advisory, asset management, brokerage, and wealth management services in the UAE. Gargash Real Estate develops and manages high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the country. The group also includes several leading brands in the Restaurant and Hotel industry.

About Mercedes-Benz Brand Center Dubai

The Mercedes-Benz Brand Center, located in the heart of Dubai Design District, stands as a testament to Gargash Group's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and luxury in the automotive industry. More than just an auto-gallery the Brand Center redefines automotive retail by offering a one-of-a-kind experiential journey that blends art, design, technology, and culinary delights.

Housing the prestigious AMG Kaffeehaus and featuring state-of-the-art facilities, interactive displays, and a unique off-road driving experience, the Brand Center serves as a hub for cultivating new ideas and experiences. With its sustainable architectural design, including solar panels and eco-friendly practices, the facility sets a new benchmark for luxury and environmental stewardship.

As a collaborative platform, the Mercedez-Benz Brand Center invites brands from various sectors to engage in innovative collaborations, further solidifying its position as an international landmark in design and automotive excellence.