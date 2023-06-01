Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, announced record sales for the new Nissan Altima, with the latest model showing nearly a 130% increase in sales as compared to the same period last year in Abu Dhabi, despite being only available since late March.

“The bold new look, spacious interior with luxurious touches, and the latest in connectivity technologies offered in the new Nissan Altima all have appeared to appeal to customers,” said Bachir Gemayel, Sales & Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles. “Families and individuals alike have flocked to Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms across the capital for the Altima since launching in the last week of March, which implies, that the new car was definitely designed with customers at the heart.”

“We’ve also noticed that the average age of the Nissan Altima customers is dropping as compared to last year, which further underscores the model as a car for all generations, and one that will continue on its legacy for years to come,” continued Gemayel.

The new Nissan Altima combines elevated design with advanced technology for a truly captivating experience. Advanced features such as the 7.0-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display, NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats, and 8-way power adjustable driver's seat enhance convenience and connectivity. Cutting-edge technology includes a 12.3-inch HD colour display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a range of audio and infotainment options, including a Bose Premium Audio system. Safety features are prioritized with the inclusion of Nissan's ProPILOT system, offering advanced driver assistance capabilities. With all these defining features, the new Nissan Altima has set a new benchmark for performance, comfort, technology, and safety within its segment.

“Coincidently, the success of the new Altima in Abu Dhabi comes on the pearl anniversary of the car’s debut in 1992,” added Gemayel. “Thirty years and six generations later, the Altima is considered one of Nissan’s bestselling models, and as we witnessed now, the car’s legacy and refinement is still a crowd pleaser.”

Customers of the new Nissan Altima also have the extended benefit of Al Masaood Automobile’s award-winning customer-centric aftersales service, recognized earlier this month with the esteemed Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award. Test drives for the new Nissan Altima are available at Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western regions. All Nissan cars sold by Al Masaood Automobiles, including the new Nissan Altima, come with an extended exclusive 7-year warranty, offered for the first time by the company. For further information on pricing, detailed specifications, available features, and more, visit: https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/offers/altima-summer-2023-offer.html.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years - brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

