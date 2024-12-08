Commemorates the design language of legendary racing cars

Intensive driving experience for two people

Strictly limited, extensive equipment

Affalterbach/Abu Dhabi. As the first model in the strictly limited Mercedes‑Benz Mythos series, the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed (combined energy consumption: 13.7 l/100 km | combined CO₂ emissions: 312 g/km | CO₂ class: G)[1] is celebrating its world premiere at the Formula 1™ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The uncompromising realisation of a fully open, two-seater performance car with no roof or windscreen is a tribute to racing and offers an unforgettable driving experience.

“The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is the most direct way to experience performance and fun at the wheel. Thanks to the car’s radically open design with no roof or windscreen, nothing separates the driver and passenger from the elements, allowing them to fully appreciate the vehicle, the road and the landscape with all their senses. The striking design reinterprets elements of legendary racing cars and makes for a fascinating, timeless silhouette. In this way, the PureSpeed bundles the traditional strengths of AMG: highly emotional and very high-performance vehicles that inspire – at a glance and behind the wheel.”

Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of Business Units Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes-Maybach

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed celebrates Mercedes-Benz’s tradition in motorsport with its thrilling racing car design, innovative materials and modern technology. The exclusive small series is strictly limited to 250 models.

Sports car design inspired by Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar

The design of the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is characterised by a combination of a low silhouette, a long bonnet and a very low front end with a distinctive shark nose. With its wide air intake, AMG lettering and a dark, chrome-plated Mercedes star on the soft nose, the front resembles the Mercedes-AMG ONE. In addition, the car features an aerodynamically optimised bonnet. The aerodynamics team’s extensive precision work is also evident in the small, partially transparent deflectors on the car’s front and sides, which keep turbulence from bothering the driver and passenger. Aerodynamic, sharply defined visible carbon fibre elements in the lower part of the car make for a strong contrast to the sensual, round shapes of its upper part. The boot lid and rear diffuser are also aerodynamically optimised. Their design takes the lack of a roof into account.

The design of the 21-inch forged aluminium wheels is characterised by carbon fibre covers on the front and rear axles. The rear covers are fully closed for less air resistance. The front covers are open to optimise front end airflow and brake cooling. The front features 275/35 R 21 tyres on 9.5 J x 21-inch rims; the rear uses 305/30 R 21 tyres on 11.0 J x 21-inch rims.

The design team’s precision work can also be seen in the side sill trim with aero flics. The muscular shoulders above the wide-track rear wheels merge into the elegant boot lid and the wide rear apron.

HALO system in place of A-pillar

Another highlight is the HALO system, which the car uses instead of the conventional A-pillar. This element was inspired by the premier class of motorsport and has been part of every Formula 1™ vehicle since 2018. It protects the driver’s head in the event of an accident. The safety system in the Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed consists of a robust tubular steel bracket. The bifurcated safety feature is firmly attached to the car’s shell structure. The aerodynamically optimised component protects both passengers; as such, it bifurcates behind the car’s occupants. The roll-over protection system also features two rigid roll bars that are concealed beneath the aerodynamic scoops. These components are also part of the shell structure. As one interesting detail, HALO is indirectly lit at the bottom by narrow LED strips, taking ambient lighting to a new level.

There are also two aerodynamically optimised helmets designed and manufactured specifically for the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed. They come in the colour of the car and have an intercom communication system. The helmets allow the driver and passenger to communicate clearly, even at high speeds. As an additional feature, smartphones can be paired with the intercom system, allowing the driver and passenger to talk on the phone and listen to music through the helmets’ speakers.

A tribute to legendary Mercedes models

Many other features are also a tribute to motorsport. The two scoops behind the seats bear the AMG emblem and are reminiscent of legendary racing cars such as the 300 SLR, the car that Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson drove to victory at the 1955 Mille Miglia (a 1,000-mile race) in Italy. Fittingly, the PureSpeed comes in an exclusive Silver Arrow finish in mystic silver magno.

The optional motorsport styling package offers finishes that range from Le Mans red to graphite grey with a black AMG pattern. The latter is a tribute to the colour of the Mercedes that won the Targa Florio race in Sicily exactly 100 years ago. The car was finished in red, a colour only used by Italian manufacturers at the time. German racing cars, on the other hand, were traditionally white. The red finish was intended to prevent Italian motorsport tifosi from trying to obstruct the German car. The plan worked: With Christian Werner at the wheel, the Mercedes 2-litre racing car with the number 10 was the first to cross the finish line. To commemorate this victory 100 years ago, the motorsport styling package features a ‘10’ on the front wing.

Two-tone colour and equipment concept

With its classic two-tone colour and equipment concept in crystal white/black, the interior adds additional highlights. AMG Performance seats with special leather covers and unique decorative stitching offer optimal lateral support in addition to exclusive optics. Their design with flowing lines is inspired by the air that flows around the car. The heated multicontour seats increase the comfort level. The area behind the seats features carbon fibre. Integrated leather pads on the back continue the seats’ flowing lines, while the deep-pile AMG floor mats echo the seats’ colour, design and decorative stitching. The door sill trim also comes upholstered in leather. The AMG Performance steering wheel systematically continues the two-tone interior concept.

Another interior highlight is the custom-made analogue clock designed by IWC Schaffhausen. It is prominently placed in the middle of the dashboard in a drop-shaped housing in glossy black on a base made of visible carbon fibre. The base of the clock features a sophisticated design that makes the clock appear to float. The premium chronometer has a PureSpeed specific dial with AMG rhombi. For optimum visibility, the dial is illuminated at dusk and in the dark. The characteristic bezel underscores the visual affinity with the legendary IWC Ingenieur Collection. The Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System with 15 speakers and 1,170 watts of system power make for an authentic sound experience similar to a summer open air festival. A badge in the centre console reads ‘1 out of 250’ to indicate the model is part of the strictly limited Mythos series.

To protect the car from inclement weather such as rain or storms when parked, a protective weather cover is available as standard. It is stretched over the interior, including the HALO, and fastened to the wheel arches in the traditional way. Each customer also receives a custom-made, PureSpeed specific AMG indoor car cover. With a breathable outer skin of tear-resistant synthetic fibres and an anti-static inner fabric of flannel, it protects the car from dust and scratches in the garage.

Body shell: AMG sports car architecture with composite aluminium structure

The PureSpeed is based on Mercedes-AMG’s sports car architecture. The chassis consists of an aluminium space frame with a self-supporting structure. This design ensures maximum rigidity, providing the perfect foundation for precise driving dynamics and sporty body proportions. The intelligent material mix reduces its weight. Materials used include aluminium, magnesium, fibre composites and steel. There are also carbon fibre parts for the aero elements at the front and rear aprons as well as the side sill and the trim behind the seats.

Sophisticated aerodynamics for unadulterated fun at the wheel

The car features a host of active aerodynamic elements, such as the extendible rear spoiler, which is seamlessly integrated into the boot lid. It changes its position depending on driving conditions. The control software takes numerous parameters into account, including driving speed, longitudinal and lateral acceleration and steering speed. The spoiler adopts five different angles at speeds above 80 km/h, allowing it to optimise driving stability or reduce drag, depending on its position.

The active aerodynamic element concealed in the underbody in front of the engine also contributes to safe and dynamic handling. Weighing around two kilograms, this carbon fibre profile reacts to the AMG driving modes, automatically lowering it by approximately 40 millimetres at speeds above 80 km/h. This creates what is known as the Venturi effect, which additionally sucks the car to the road surface and reduces the lift on the front axle. The driver feels this effect directly in the steering, as it allows the PureSpeed to be steered even more precisely around corners and lends the car even more lane stability.

Similar to the AMG GT 63 PRO, the underbody also features aerodynamic add-on elements that compensate for the lack of a roof and improve downforce. The lift system on the front axle is used to raise the PureSpeed before going over bumps or kerbs.

Powerful and sonorous: AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine

The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with 430 kW (585 PS) of maximum power and 800 Nm of maximum torque provides dynamic propulsion and excellent driving performance. Combined with the special design concept of the PureSpeed, this creates a uniquely exciting driving experience, because the radically open design makes even lower speeds feel subjectively much faster. But the objective figures are impressive as well: the car goes from zero to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 315 km/h. Then there is the legendary AMG V8 engine sound, which can be felt even more directly in the PureSpeed.

Transmission with wet starting clutch

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission combines an emotional shifting experience with extremely short shifting times. A wet starting clutch replaces the torque converter. It reduces the car’s weight and, thanks to its lower mass inertia, optimises the response to accelerator commands, particularly during sprinting and load changes.

Greater traction and driving stability: Fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+

The PureSpeed comes with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: Fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles ensures optimal traction at the physical limit, as well as high driving stability and safety in all conditions.

Suspension and brakes: Semi-active roll stabilisation and optimal deceleration

The innovative AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active hydraulic roll stabilisation makes for optimum road contact. Instead of conventional mechanical lateral stabilisers, the system uses active hydraulic elements that compensate for rolling movements in fractions of a second. The system enables optimum steering and load-changing behaviour with AMG-typical handling including dynamics, precision and driver feedback. At the same time, it increases driving comfort when driving straight ahead and when driving over bumps. The wide-track rear axle increases agility, which is particularly noticeable on winding country roads.

The standard AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system ensures excellent deceleration values and precise control. It impresses with short braking distances, sensitive response and high stability – even under extreme loads. The 6-piston fixed brake callipers at the front and 1-piston floating callipers at the rear come in black with white AMG logos.

Active rear-axle steering: Combining agility and stability

The PureSpeed is equipped with active rear-axle steering. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels either turn in the opposite direction (below 100 km/h) or in the same direction (above 100 km/h) as the front wheels. The system provides both agile and stable handling - characteristics that would be at odds without rear-axle steering. Other benefits include easier vehicle control at the limit and less steering effort due to the more direct steering ratio at the front.

[1] The provided values were determined according to the legally required Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP). The provided ranges refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO2 emissions of a passenger car depend on the efficient use of the fuel / energy source by the car in addition to individual driving style and other non-technical factors.