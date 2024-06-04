Now in its second year, the six-month programme provides young graduates with the opportunity to receive world-class training from the leading English-language publication in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, UAE - The National, the leading English-language news brand in the Middle East, has announced that applications are open for its 2024-25 Graduate Programme, building on the success of last year’s edition.

Now in its second year, three successful graduates will be selected to complete a tailored six-month training programme in line with their skills and interests. Each graduate will be given the opportunity to experience at least four different placements across the global news organisation, and, on successful completion, be considered for full-time employment.

Programme training specialisms may include reporting in the news, business, sports, lifestyle or arts departments. Contributing to the opinion section, working with the multimedia or photo teams or assisting with the website’s social media channels and many more areas of concentration are all possible.

Across all training routes, graduates will be assigned a dedicated mentor and will work towards assessed monthly targets to ensure they receive feedback on their performance and get the most out of their experience.

Participants from last year’s programme, which received an overwhelming number of applications, shared their experiences on the Graduate Programme blog, with Ahmed Almansoori referring to the programme as “transformative”. The training not only helped with his writing, but exposed him to other aspects of the newsroom, from SEO to multimedia, and led him to discover a new passion in photography.

Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief at The National, commented: “The launch of the second edition of The National’s graduate programme reinforces our ambition to nurture the next generation of aspiring young journalists across the UAE. The programme not only teaches graduates about telling impactful stories with unique perspectives, but also how to share them through the right platforms for maximum impact. We look forward to welcoming the graduates, who will gain valuable hands-on experience and knowledge development, while we also benefit from their fresh viewpoints and creative ideas.”

Application Process

Applications are open now until June 6. Successful candidates will be notified on July 1st, ahead of the programme beginning on August 5th, 2024.

Submission documents must be emailed to: GraduateProgramme@thenationalnews.com and include:

CV

Cover letter

Passport copy

Three work samples (could be from published work, school assignments, or personal projects)

Three story/project pitches (including a brief outline, the news hook, and potential interviewees)

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Have graduated from a UAE post-secondary institution in the past two years

Be able to demonstrate strong spoken and written English skills

Be available to work flexible shifts in the Abu Dhabi newsroom

About The National:

The National was founded in 2008 and has since set a new standard for quality English-language journalism in the Middle East. Widely recognised as one of the most influential news outlets from the region, The National has been awarded extensively for its journalism, design, podcasts, photography and videos, while its reputation for excellence appeals to decision-makers and industry leaders.

The National is committed to delivering quality journalism to its international audiences. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with bureaux in London, Washington DC, Beirut and Cairo, The National's network of correspondents and contributors worldwide delivers in-depth coverage of the Middle East and a window into the region.

Publishing across all digital platforms, The National also produces a print edition five days a week in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2017, The National was acquired by International Media Investments, a privately owned investment company focused on building a portfolio of quality media assets across the globe.

The National can be found online at www.thenationalnews.com and in app stores as TheNationalNews.