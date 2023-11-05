Doha, Qatar: The Mitsubishi Montero Sport shines with its fresh design, performance and durability at affordable price, making it the ideal car for all road conditions and at all times.

The Montero Sport is available at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, at its showroom on Salwa road.

With a fresh new face the Montero Sport has an updated look that features the new Dynamic Shield front grill, enhanced front bumper design and new LED and fog lights to give the car more tough yet smooth and modern look. On the back, the layout of rear lamps was changed, signal lights and brake lights’ positions have been switched, with a new spoiler out back adding a smoked finish in order to give the car a more sophisticated look.

Engine and Performance

The Montero Sport 2020 model is equipped with 3.0-LITER V6 MIVEC engine. The high-displacement V6 engine supplies strong acceleration even when carrying heavy loads or traveling uphill. Thanks to the 8-speed automatic transmission – First from Mitsubishi Motors – improved fuel efficiency coupled with smoother, more luxurious drive is easily achieved.

Built for maximum stability and traction, the rugged frame and aerodynamically contoured body contribute to solid handling and stable highway performance. Reliable 4WD traction combines with an advanced suspension to keep the vehicle in touch with surface conditions to stay in firm control. Using the drive mode selector dial, drivers can easily switch between 2WD (2H) and 4WD (4H, 4HLc, 4LLc), while they can Improve traction when driving off road by entering the GRAVEL, MUD/SNOW, SAND or ROCK modes.

The Hill Descent Control (HDC) mode selector activates the HDC, which automatically applies the brakes to maintain current speed when traveling downhill, allowing drivers to concentrate on steering and and the road ahead without having to manually apply the brakes.

Active Stability & Traction Control independently regulates braking force to the wheels during cornering to help maintain excellent vehicle stability when needed. It also optimizes traction to prevent loss of torque whenever wheel spin is detected by controlling engine output and applying brake force to the spinning wheels.

When starting on a steep slope, Hill Start Assist (HSA) helps prevent from rolling backwards when the brake is released by maintaining the braking force for up to two seconds until the accelerator is applied. Because challenges come in all shapes and sizes, this model is designed to climb up, over, around and through the toughest terrain.

Safety

The 2020 Montero Sport enjoys plenty of safety features that ensure utmost safety of the driver and passengers. The features include, Forward Collision Mitigation system [FCM], which helps prevent a frontal collision or reduces damage in the event that a collision unavoidable.

Adaptive Cruise Control [ACC], maintains a set distance between the vehicle and the car ahead via a radar. The technology reduces driver stress during slow traffic on highways.

The Blind Spot Warning system [BSW] and Lane Change Assist [LCA] features utilize radar sensors placed on the rear bumper to detect vehicles on the rear, left and right blind spots. To further enhance safety, the sensing range has been expanded to better detect the danger of collision with other vehicles during lane changes.

Ultrasonic misacceleration Mitigation System [UMS] helps prevent collisions while parking, a buzzer sounds and a warning displays if front or rear sensors detect a nearby obstacle. Whereas Multi Around Monitor allows the views from cameras mounted on the front, rear and sides of the vehicle (including a bird’s-eye view) to be displayed in various combinations to reveal what is in blind spots and help the driver park more safely.

Collision safety performance is significantly enhanced by Mitsubishi Motors’ RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body, which efficiently absorbs energy and maintains high cabin integrity in the event of a collision. The body is extremely sturdy and lightweight, due to the generous use of high tensile strength steel plates that also contribute to a high level of collision safety.

The new Montero Sport enjoys seven SRS airbags to help protect the driver and passengers by absorbing the force of impact in the event of an collision. The system includes front airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags (including third-row curtain airbags in the 7-seater) and a driver’s knee airbag.

Utility and interior

From elegant leather seats with dual layered cushioning and relaxing spaciousness, to small details including flat accent grips, double-stitched PVC door grips, two-tone black power window switch panels and large single-stitched soft ornaments and decorations, the cabin will awe everybody on board.

The new 2020 Montero Sport enjoys several utility updates in the cabin. A first for a Mitsubishi vehicle, the large 8 inch color LCD meter cluster is easy to read and enhances the prestigious and advanced look and feel of the cockpit. In addition to the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, HVAC controls have been updated, and a new AC power outlet at the rear console for charging gadgets / phones has been added.

The enhanced Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) with advanced connectivity helps drivers find new places while staying entertained on the go. The large 8-inch touch screen allows the driver to easily operate music playback via USB or Bluetooth, and calls are now made with voice actions. The power tailgate offers a host of convenient functions with the Keyless Operation System.