Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) has reaffirmed its support for the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) by adding the UDST Bachelor's and Master's of Science in Teaching STEM and TVET programs to the in-country scholarship track under “Tomouh” program. This step reflects the Ministry and the University’s shared commitment to advancing education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

This announcement took place during a press conference held on UDST campus, in the presence of Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, Dr. Hareb Al-Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Ms. Noora Mohammed Al-Ansari, Director of the Scholarships Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Mr. Hamad Al-Hajri, Manager of Student Services at UDST, marking a significant step forward in Qatar’s pursuit of advancing STEM and TVET education.

These initiatives align with the strategic priorities of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which emphasizes the critical importance of developing national capabilities in STEM fields to drive innovation and sustainable development.

Hamad Al-Hajri, stated: "We are proud to stand alongside the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in fulfilling Qatar’s vision for a knowledge-based economy. The inclusion of our STEM education programs in the national scholarship pathway, reflects a shared commitment to educational excellence and national development. With the support of the Ministry, UDST continues to play an important role in preparing national talent and nurturing future educators in STEM/TVET education, ensuring that our graduates are equipped to meet the evolving needs of Qatar and the world.”

Noora Al-Ansari commented: " We are pleased to collaborate with UDST, whose applied teaching approach makes its programs ideally suited to prepare the next generation of STEM and TVET educators. The future of Qatar lies in its youth. These scholarships represent an investment in the capabilities of our students and educators, preparing them to lead in fields that are critical to our nation’s progress."

UDST STEM-focused programs are all designed to equip future educators and specialists with the skills needed to advance STEM learning as per the below:

The Bachelor of Science in Teaching STEM

Combines interdisciplinary teaching strategies with hands-on learning, this program prepares graduates to create dynamic educational experiences. It is specifically designed to address the national demand for skilled STEM educators, ensuring graduates are ready to lead in classrooms and foster innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving among the next generation of learners.

The Master of Science in Teaching STEM

It is a bilingual (English and Arabic), two-year graduate program that combines cutting-edge research with practical teaching methodologies, empowering educators to create transformative learning experiences. Graduates will be prepared to shape the future of education, equipping students with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The Master of Science in STEM Education and TVET

This comprehensive two-year program is designed for qualified teachers who wish to advance their expertise in both STEM education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). It focuses on research and leadership, enabling educators to drive innovation, enhance teaching methodologies, and contribute to education policy development. Graduates will be equipped to lead transformative changes in schools, vocational training centers, and educational organizations, shaping future-ready learners for a dynamic global workforce.

This announcement reinforces UDST’s mission to deliver applied education and empower students with practical, industry-relevant skills that serve the ambitions of Qatar’s future.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

