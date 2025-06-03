“Mawsool” service has been activated at Mina Emergency and Mina Valley Hospitals to streamline operations and enhance the efficiency of healthcare practitioners.

3 strategic logistics hubs and mobile warehouses activated by NUPCO in Arafat, Mina, and Al-Hada, enabling rapid delivery of medical supplies across the Holy Sites for pilgrims.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), today announced its full operational readiness to support all entities within the healthcare ecosystem in Makkah and the Holy Sites, ensuring the continuous flow of medical supplies and enabling healthcare practitioners to serve pilgrims efficiently and effectively during the 1446 AH Hajj season.

As part of a coordinated national effort, NUPCO works alongside the Ministry of Health and the broader healthcare ecosystem to ensure hospitals, clinics, and field units across the Holy Sites have uninterrupted access to essential medications and supplies. Using real-time tracking systems and rapid response mechanisms, the company continually monitors stock levels and dispatches replenishments to maintain required inventory thresholds.

In preparation for Hajj, His Excellency the Minister of Health and chairman of NUPCO’s board, Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, visited NUPCO’s Arafat logistics center to review operational readiness and observe how medical supplies are staged and dispatched during peak demand. During his visit, he inaugurated the drone and helicopter fleet. The drones now reach six medical facilities across Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina in about six minutes, while helicopters serve helipad-equipped clinics in high-density areas, reducing overall delivery times.

Alongside these new delivery capabilities, NUPCO is one of the key stakeholders supporting the recently launched smart health bracelet program. This wearable device tracks security personnel’s vital signs and notifies response teams when intervention is required, enhancing the medical readiness of the broader healthcare ecosystem responsible for safeguarding pilgrims.

Building on these innovative technologies, NUPCO has implemented its five-phase operational model, encompassing preparation, planning, execution, support, and evaluation, across all Hajj infrastructure. Over the pilgrimage period, the company has accounted for over 800 logistics trips to distribute more than 2,000 types of medical items across key healthcare facilities, ensuring each site is fully equipped and prepared for every medical need. A dedicated team of more than 180 field and support personnel will oversee last-mile distribution and emergency responsiveness, including the deployment of mobile medical support units to ensure rapid delivery in high-demand and remote areas.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and our ecosystem partners to make sure all healthcare providers have the supplies they need to operate effectively and respond to any need that may arise during Hajj,” said Fahad Albuthi, Chief Operating Officer at NUPCO. “Our warehouses are active, our fleet is fully deployed, and our teams are in position across the Holy Sites. Everything is in place to keep supplies moving and ensure that no medical facility is left unsupported.”

NUPCO’s preparations are part of a broader national effort to maintain public health and service continuity across the Holy Sites. By ensuring critical medicines and supplies reach their destinations, NUPCO supports healthcare delivery during one of the world’s largest annual gatherings, aligning with Vision 2030’s objectives to strengthen health ecosystem responsiveness and provide reliable, accessible care for residents and visitors alike.

About NUPCO:

The National Unified Procurement Company for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Supplies (NUPCO), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), leads medical supply chain management in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 2009, NUPCO aims to improve healthcare sector efficiency through unified procurement, inventory management, distribution, and integrated logistics services. The company delivers innovative solutions that advance the Kingdom’s healthcare system and help achieve the highest standards of care.