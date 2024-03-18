Dubai, the UAE: The MENA Restaurant Community, a collective of restaurant industry leaders, has joined forces with Greeneration, a Dubai-based vertical farming company, for a business breakfast focused on the central theme of sustainable dining. The event, aptly titled 'Elevate Your Menu: Farm to Fork,' took place in Jumeirah, Dubai.

The event focused on the market's increasing demand for sustainability solutions and brought together renowned restaurateurs from Hookahpalace DIFC, The Hide, Artisan Bakers, Late Lounge Café, Masha and the Bear, and Pavlova Café. Discussions revolved around sustainable practices, innovative farming methods like vertical agriculture, and integrating fresh, local produce into restaurant menus.

Filipp Klestov, Key Account Manager at Syrve and event facilitator said, "We aimed to broaden restaurateurs' understanding of high-tech agriculture. In line with our community's focus on creating memorable dining experiences, we partnered with Greeneration, whose microgreens and edible flowers add a unique touch to dishes. This collaboration provided chefs with valuable insights into incorporating these fresh, local options."

Since its establishment in 2020, the MENA Restaurant Community has been a driving force in uniting the leaders of the UAE and Middle East hospitality industry. The community's ongoing efforts to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and discussions on current challenges have significantly contributed to enhancing the region's restaurant scene, a fact we can all be proud of.

The MENA Restaurant Community is unwavering in its commitment to its series of business meetings, demonstrating its dedication to consistently bringing together industry leaders for engaging discussions and insightful presentations.

-Ends-

About Syrve MENA

Syrve MENA is a leader in all-in-one POS and Restaurant Management Software solutions in the Middle East. With its headquarters in Dubai and a presence in 54 countries, Syrve has been revolutionizing the food service market for over four years. Serving over 1200 customers worldwide, including renowned restaurant chains and small businesses, Syrve is committed to automating bars, restaurants, and hospitality businesses.

About Greeneration

Greeneration, a pioneering horticulture company specializing in cultivating rare crops and sourcing ingredients for the HoReCa industry, has officially launched in Dubai, bringing a diverse range of high-quality, locally grown products to the UAE's dynamic culinary landscape.