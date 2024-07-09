As the UAE continues attracting wealthy individuals worldwide to live and work, new trends are emerging in the domestic services industry. The Mama Consultancy is maximising these opportunities by expanding its talent portfolio to cover a growing number of specialist roles – some more traditional than others.

The Mama Consultancy was founded by British Governess Lynsay Kilbane in 2022. Having built a long-standing global career as a nanny and governess for UHNW and HNW families, Lynsay’s initial aim was to improve the recruitment process and raise standards in childcare. As demand for her nannies, maternity nurses, and governesses grew, so did requests for other highly trained professionals. The firm also now recruits butlers, chefs, and house managers, as well as less typical positions, including dog nannies and full-time masseuses.

Lynsay Kilbane, Founder of The Mama Consultancy, explains: “In the last two years, we’ve seen a sharp increase in specialist roles as families become more specific and discerning with their requirements. People are frequently brought in to care for pets, and requests for female butlers and male nannies are two areas where we’re seeing a real upsurge recently. The UAE’s popularity as a premier destination for UHNWIs and HNWIs is well-recognised and this has significantly impacted household staffing. It made sense for us to apply the same stringent standards that we uphold in childcare recruitment by providing impeccably trained professionals in other areas. Our main goal is to ensure households run smoothly with discrete staff who integrate seamlessly into people’s homes.”

Henley & Partners projects a net inflow of over 6,700 millionaires in the UAE during 2024 — more than any other country in the world - and household salaries are rising to attract the highest calibre candidates. The Mama Consultancy sources staff from all over the world to fit a family’s criteria, many from the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. It also offers a Mama Concierge service, which assists parents with lifestyle requests, such as bespoke travel arrangements, itinerary and activity planning, private tutoring and educational support services, luxury event planning, and personal health and wellness programmes.

