Abu Dhabi: The Luxury Media Group has secured exclusive partnership and media sales rights from Yas Asset Management for the highly anticipated Yas Marina Race Weekend during the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 between 4 to 7 December.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled and innovative high-impact media solutions and experiences to brands. The Luxury Media Group will collaborate with Publsh Media Group with whom it haspreviously worked for PR and sales.

Yas Marina becomes the ultimate place to be off-track during Race Weekend, drawing ultra-high-net- worth individuals (UHNWIs),industry leaders, celebrities, and international media. This year’s event is set to be the most spectacular and largest yet, offering incredible brand exposure through elite networking, as well as exclusive entertainment.

The weekend offers maximum visibility among influential decision-makers and affluent audiences. For brands seeking to engage with high-value customers, business leaders, and global trendsetters, this event provides an unrivaled platform for strategic positioning and premium sponsorship opportunities.

Renowned artists – including Metallica, Post Malone, and Katy Perry – will perform at Etihad Park's After-Race Concerts.

Joonas Ruolahti, Founder and CEO of The Luxury Media Group, commented, “Last year, we successfully commercialised YasMarina for the first time during Race Weekend, opening the venue to brand partnerships. We secured high-profile brands including Mastercard, Beyond Properties, and McLaren, among others. The partnership with Yas Marina was executed seamlessly and proved to be a tremendous success. This year's event is set to surpass all expectations, delivering an even larger, more dynamic, and immersive experience across every aspect.”

Jassim Albastaki, General Manager of Yas Asset Management, highlighted the significance of this partnership and the upcoming event, saying: “We’re proud that year one of the partnership between Yas Asset Management and The Luxury Media Group’s was a great success. We’re constantly striving to ensure innovation and service excellence is at the forefront of our business operations. Key strategic partnerships like this allows us to continue enhancing Yas Island’s visibility as a world-class destination for unparalleled entertainment and leisure - bringing unique and immersive experiences to our patrons.”

-Ends-

About The Luxury Media Group

At The Luxury Media Group, we create brand experiences that feel new, next, and never-before-seen. Driven by creativity and powered by innovation, we connect the world’s most iconic brands with their audience in ways that inspire, disrupt, and leave a lasting impression. The outdoor advertising companies our portfolio operate in exclusive Luxury Hotel, Retail, Race Event locations. The teamhas over 30 years extensive international background in sales, marketing, real estate development and commercial development. Its mission is to provide exceptional value to our advertisers and partners.

www.theluxurymediagroup.com

joonas@theluxurymediagroup.com

About Yas Marina

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable and environmentally friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (includingan on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its members and visitors alike.

Yas Marina’s on-the-water offering is complimented with 11 world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island Hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.

The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.

Yas Marina is operated by Yas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Miral Group. For more information visit:

www.yasmarina.ae

Instagram: @yasmarinaabudhabi

Facebook: @YasMarinaAbuDhabi

For media enquiries: yam@sevenmedia.ae