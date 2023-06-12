Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-headquartered real estate development firm The Luxe Developers has officially broken ground on Oceano, an upscale twin-tower waterfront development located on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

The project, valued at over AED1.5 billion, consists of 206 units and will stretch over 18 storeys and include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, six penthouses, and two exclusive sky villas, which will enjoy access to private pools as well as indoor and outdoor entertaining areas with unobstructed views across the Arabian Gulf.

Oceano will be located on a unique corner plot on Al Marjan Island and spread across a Built Up Area (BUA) of 79,000 sqm. Residents will have access to a range of amenities often associated with five-star hotels, including a luxury spa, an infinity pool connecting the two towers, a state-of-the-art gym, a cigar lounge, a library, a yoga room, a children’s play area, and a chauffeur’s lounge. A dedicated retail level will feature 12 units offering the best in hospitality, F&B and leisure.

Outdoors, in addition to the extensive green spaces and lush landscaping, residents will enjoy a resort-style swimming pool, a dedicated children’s pool, a private beach, and jetty access for those mooring yachts. A concierge and 24-hour security will also be provided.

Critically acclaimed Dewan Architects + Engineers, who are at the forefront of the Middle East’s architectural and engineering design sector, were responsible for developing Oceano’s unique design, incorporating free-flowing glass facades and minimalist frames, and with each floor rotated on different planes, every resident can maximise the uninterrupted panoramic views.

Interiors have been designed by the renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), a leading hospitality design firm, where a focus on marble finishes and unique accents within each of the units accentuates the luxury offering.

Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner, The Luxe Developers, said: “As our flagship development, we are committed to delivering a project that underscores our corporate philosophy of creating luxury spaces and elevating the human experience. To achieve this, we have worked with best-in-class architects and designers to ensure Oceano stands out as the premier residential development in Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE. We fully expect the impeccable design and world-class amenities to attract regional and international investors and have already seen high levels of interest from buyers eager to secure their property.”

This sentiment was echoed by Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner, The Luxe Developers, saying: “When we first conceptualised Oceano, we wanted to create something unlike anything else that has been built on Al Marjan Island. Famed for its wealth of five-star hotels and soon-to-be home to the multi-billion-dollar integrated resort by Wynn Resorts, Al Marjan Island represented the ideal location and opportunity for us to launch our vision for the future of luxury residential living.”

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said: “The bold vision of The Luxe Developers, a new entrant in the luxury property sector in the UAE, is an introduction to the concept of luxury living for residents on Al Marjan Island. The exclusive amenities and exceptional lifestyle of the ultra-luxury project strengthens Al Marjan Island’s appeal as a preferred investment hub and reflects the tremendous potential for growth offered by the master-planned community.”

According to recent data from Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the emirate’s property sector has witnessed robust growth in the last year on the back of multi-billion-dollar investment deals from firms such as Wynn Resorts, Nobu Hotels, Aldar, Dubai Investments and Abu Dhabi National Hotels, and now The Luxe Developers.

Al Marjan Island has already welcomed a host of hotels and entertainment venues to the 2.7 million square metres man-made archipelago, with Oceano a welcome addition.

For more information, please visit www.theluxedevelopers.ae.

About The Luxe Developers

The Luxe Developers is a leading real estate development firm specialising in crafting extraordinary spaces with opulent interiors.

At The Luxe Developers, the company believes that exceptional living spaces can inspire and transform lives and are passionate about creating architectural marvels that redefine the concept of luxury and provide an unmatched living experience with a commitment to excellence and attention to detail that ensures every project the company undertakes sets a new standard in urban living.

From incredible attention to detail and sourcing the finest materials to seeking out the world's most skilled artisans and handpicking the best-in-class architects and designers, the company’s vision is to deliver spaces that elevate the human experience with the belief that extraordinary quality and luxury craftsmanship elevates every living moment.

The Luxe Developers aims to bring a sense of individualism to every project and build structures that turn into the landmarks of tomorrow.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah (the GCC Tourism Capital), responsible for path-breaking developments aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations such as Al Marjan Island that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

