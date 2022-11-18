Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi: We aim to broadcast the World Cup matches in an exciting atmosphere for all the football fans

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi: The Fan Zone offers football fans a unique and exciting experience of the biggest sports event in the world

Ajman: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development is launching the “Ajman Fan Zone – the World Cup 2022 Experience” initiative to broadcast live all the events and matches of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

This event will take place from 20 November until 20 December 2022 at the Emirates Hospitality Center, where the World Cup matches will be broadcasted on big screens in an exciting ambiance that includes entertainments, sports activities, outdoor games, and appetizing bites from many restaurants.

The Ajman Fan Zone will offer football fans the chance to interact with one another by participating in many activities and e-sports such as the FIFA eWorld Cup – Ajman 2022, in addition to an area for family games, and skill games for participants to compete and test their skills against the top eSports players in the UAE and win exclusive prizes.

The ticket price is 30 AED per day and will offer a daily pass to the main area which includes many big screens and comfortable seatings which can host hundreds of supporters who will be watching and cheering for their favorite teams, in addition to spacious indoor and outdoor areas surrounded by kiosks and trucks who will be offering all sorts of food and beverages during the games, and a huge parking space in front of the zone.

His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated: “We are pleased to launch the Ajman Fan Zone – the World Cup 2022 Experience which will broadcast live all the events and matches of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The emirate of Ajman is keen to provide a chance for all supporters to watch all games and cheer for their teams in a fun and interactive atmosphere.”

“The emirate of Ajman has become a leading touristic destination as a result of its advanced infrastructure and the quality of entertaining and cultural events it hosts. This has allowed the emirate to easily welcome a huge number of football supporters and facilitate their visit procedures, especially after the UAE announced a loyalty program for “Hayya” cardholders which is targeted for the World Cup 2022 fans and comes as part of the UAE’s support for Qatar”, His Highness added.

For his part, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development said the World Cup finals are taking place for the first time in the Arab and Middle East region, and this is a great opportunity to boost our tourism sector by attracting a huge number of football fans from across the world and supporters to the emirate.

Alhashmi added: “The Ajman Fan Zone – the World Cup 2022 Experience will contribute in improving Ajman’s position as a leading destination for hosting global events, which in turn will promote the sports tourism and comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, as the emirate of Ajman intends to always be a part of this worldwide event.”

The Ajman Fan Zone – the World Cup 2022 Experience will be held in sponsorship with stakeholders the Saudi German Hospital as the Gold Sponsor, Gulfa Water as the hydration sponsor, Al Raya Advertising Agency as the media sponsor; and with the support of the Ajman Civil Defense, the Ajman Police, the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, and Infinity Gym.