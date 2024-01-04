The 8-meter-tall falcon is located in Mini World at Global Village

Adorned with thousands of lights, the captivating falcon will be illuminated every evening

UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, is now home to the world’s Largest Illuminated Steel Sculpture of a Bird, as verified by Guinness World Records™.

With its wings spread wide, the steel falcon, a tribute to the UAE’s national bird, stands at just under 8-metres tall with a wingspan of over 22-metres, weighing over 8,000kg. The striking falcon is covered by 50,000 lights, a fantastic view offered to those looking for a unique Instagrammable spot in Dubai.

Built in commemoration of its significance to UAE’s culture and identity, the falcon structure is a dazzling display that can only be seen at Global Village, home of the newly launched Mini World, where families and friends are welcome to explore 25 miniature replicas of world-famous landmarks and indulge in international cuisines.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

