DUBAI – The Lab Ventures, an operational venture capital firm with offices in Madrid and Dubai, announces the successful close of its second fund at AED 124 million (€29.1 million), positioning the firm to accelerate B2B digitization across the MENA and European markets, with a particular focus on PropTech, HealthTech, and AI-enabled professional services.

The fund closed in July 2025, backed by Spain's ICO (Instituto de Crédito Oficial), strategic family offices, and successful entrepreneurs across Europe and the Gulf, reflecting strong confidence in The Lab Ventures' hands-on approach to building category-leading companies.

Portfolio Companies Demonstrate Regional Impact

The Lab Ventures has already deployed capital across seven portfolio companies, including two flagship MENA investments that exemplify the firm's operational model in action.

PropSpace, acquired from Property Finder, is reclaiming its position as the region's leading real estate CRM platform through technology innovations, including a curated PropTech marketplace and integrated payment gateway. "The Lab Ventures understood that transforming how our ecosystem connects, from tenants to brokers, by introducing consolidated all living-related transactions onto a single marketplace with an integrated payment gateway for seamless exchanges”, said Patrick Caulfield, CEO of PropSpace. The platform also serves as The Lab Ventures' strategic beachhead for European PropTech portfolio companies expanding into MENA and facilitating market introduction via PropSpace CRM.

Strategic Limited Partners (LPs) Network Drives Portfolio Success

"Our LPs bring sector expertise, market access, and strategic relationships that directly benefit our portfolio companies," said Jonathan Lahyani, General Partner for MENA & GCC regions, based in Dubai. "This is more than only capital, it's a network of operators and entrepreneurs who actively support our founders."

This network effect accelerates portfolio company growth by providing direct access to decision-makers, strategic partnerships, and market intelligence across both European and Gulf markets.

Focus on High-Impact B2B Sectors

Fund II targets pre-seed and seed-stage companies digitalizing underserved industries: PropTech and Construction Tech, HealthTech, and AI-powered Professional Services. This focus aligns with the UAE’s 2030’s digital transformation initiatives and enterprise technology adoption trends.

Heale.io, another early The Lab Ventures investment, exemplifies this approach by removing intermediaries from corporate health insurance in the GCC. "The Lab Ventures team has been a true partner in building a scalable, impactful business that's transforming how companies and insurers connect directly," said Hugo van der Slikke, CEO of Heale.io.

Operational Support Drives Competitive Advantage

The Lab Ventures differentiates through hands-on operational support, providing portfolio companies with product and engineering expertise, business development across Spain and MENA, C-level recruitment through extensive networks, and cross-portfolio synergies.

"This hands-on model allows pre-seed companies to achieve seed-stage metrics faster," said Silvia Irisarri, Partner at The Lab Ventures. "We work directly with founders on product strategy, customer acquisition, and operational execution."

Strategic Positioning for Regional Growth

The Gulf region, in particular, presents significant opportunities for B2B digitization, with government-led digital transformation initiatives, such as the UAE's 2030 national economic ambitions aimed at accelerating the adoption of technology solutions across both public and private sectors. The Lab Ventures' Dubai office provides direct operational support to founders navigating these dynamic markets while leveraging connections to European markets for international expansion.

