Salma Al-Hajjaj: We are keen to provide high-quality training programs to increase the efficiency and skills of our employees

As part of its continuous efforts to develop human talents, Gulf Bank announced the graduation of a number of its employees from the Kuwait Graduates Development Program (KGDP) – organized by the Institute of Banking Studies in cooperation with the Central Bank of Kuwait – of which began back in March 2022 and ended in May 2023.

The KDGP program is a bridge between the academic stage and the job market, of which combines both theoretical and practical training, including working in highly professional institutes. This is meant to enrich the participants' experience and prepare them to work efficiently.

Over the course of a year, participants in the program acquired plenty of knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary when working in the banking sector; in addition to providing them with the opportunity to discover the banking sector and acquire academic and professional skills.

Throughout the training period, participants were able to test their capabilities, develop their skills, and discover local and international banks – by experiencing and building their skills through a rotation program at Gulf Bank and through an international field training to Oman, in collaboration with the National Bank of Oman.

Gulf Bank's General Manager of Human Resources, Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj, said: "We continuously strive to engage, empower and develop employees, as we consider them to be a key a pillar to achieve excellence in both customer service and society as a whole."

Al-Hajjaj indicated that the bank is keen to cooperate and partner with international and local institutions to provide quality training programs that contribute to the development of the bank's human talents – believing in the importance of training and development to help increase the efficiency and skills of employees.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.