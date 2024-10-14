Today, in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, the Kuwait Fund for Development, represented by Mr. Waleed Shumlan Al-Bahar, Acting Director General of the Fund, was awarded the Mongolian State Medal of Friendship by His Excellency Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia, in the presence of His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Mongolia, Mohammed Faisal Al-Mutairi.

The President expressed his gratitude, on behalf of the Mongolian people, for all the support provided by the Kuwait Fund for Development, which has contributed to improving the living standards of the Mongolian people and supporting the country's economy since the fund began its operations three decades ago.

For his part, the Acting Director General praised the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, thanking His Excellency for the honour and expressing the fund's readiness to continue supporting Mongolia's developmental priorities, aiming for a more sustainable economy.