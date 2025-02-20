EV4 embodies Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, blending sharp lines with bold, technical details

Aerodynamic design features low hood, fastback profile, and unique roof spoiler

Progressive expression of electric mobility for customers seeking new technology and freedom to explore broadens appeal of Kia EV range

Kia EV4 set to make its world premiere later this month

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kia Corporation today unveiled the EV4, showcasing both the EV4 sedan and EV4 hatchback models ahead of the brand’s second Kia EV Day event, which will be held in Tarragona, Spain.

Developed to enhance the appeal of Kia’s EV offering, targeting a broad demographic, the EV4 features a modern design and advanced technologies that resonate with lifestyle-focused buyers who are eager to explore.

“The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility, and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve. By offering both sedan and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers, the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

“Offering a fresh take on the sedan, the EV4 sedan features a sleek, low nose and long-tail silhouette. The EV4 hatchback is a nimble, versatile all-rounder. Distinctive and clean, it is built to excel in any situation.”

What defines the Kia EV4’s design?

Rooted in Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the EV4 typifies harmony achieved through contrasts in a manner not seen before in the compact segment. This ethos is highlighted in the vehicle’s dynamic profiles, which blend sharp, distinctive lines with bold, technical detailing.

The EV4 demonstrates Kia's vision for the next generation of electric sedans through its innovative silhouette, presenting a new typology in a uniform EV market.

Every element of the EV4’s design speaks to a forward-thinking character, embodying a sense of freedom and exploration that resonates with drivers seeking innovation and versatility. With both the EV4 sedan and the EV4 hatchback models, Kia’s unique design approach ensures both models are equally at home on urban streets or continent-crossing adventures.

What exterior design features characterize the Kia EV4 sedan?

The EV4 sedan and EV4 hatchback’s striking front-end design feature Kia’s innovative EV Tiger Face, complemented by vertically oriented headlamps and the brand’s iconic Star Map lighting signature. This dynamic combination accentuates the vehicle’s wide, sporty stance while underlining its refined, cutting-edge character.

The EV4 sedan reimagines sedan typology with a sleek, streamlined silhouette incorporating a low hood line that flows rearward to a long-tail design. A roof spoiler, unique to the EV4, reinforces the vehicle’s premium aesthetic, while machined 19-inch wheels with intricate technical stripe patterns highlight Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design ethos. Together, these features deliver a progressive presence.

From the rear, the EV4 sedan continues this approach with a distinctive two-piece rear spoiler that works in combination with vertical light units to reinforce the vehicle’s wide stance and pioneering spirit. The clean bumper design, accented by a technical pattern where it meets the tailgate, underscores Kia’s attention to detail and advanced design.

What exterior design features characterize the Kia EV4 hatchback?

The EV4 hatchback has a contemporary, solid look, defined by its contrasting black vertical C-pillars and crisply executed lines. Robust fenders and machined 19-inch wheels add visual strength and a sense of dynamic energy, while geometric patterns applied to the car’s lower body sections emphasize its innovative nature.

The EV4 hatchback’s rear profile mirrors the strong proportions of its sedan sibling while adding its own unique character. Sharply sculpted lines, wide-positioned taillights, and a sloping rear window create a clean, robust look. The bold upright C-pillar trim provides a contrasting visual element, emphasizing the vehicle’s proportions and design identity.

What exterior design features characterize the Kia EV4 GT-Line?

The EV4 GT-Line features exclusive design elements in addition to the innovative base model, creating a more dynamic character. The wing-shaped front and rear bumpers provide a stronger, sleeker impression, while the triangular-motif 19-inch wheels enhance the vehicle’s futuristic, sporty feel.

Looking ahead: 2025 Kia EV Day

Kia will host its 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain, on February 24, where the Kia EV4 will make its debut along with the announcement of an expanded electrification strategy. Detailed design and product features of the EV4 will officially be revealed on February 27, and an event video will be released on the Kia Worldwide YouTube channel in March.

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 80 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

For media inquiries, please contact

Gaia Cianci

Senior Account Executive

E. gaia.cianci@ogilvy.com