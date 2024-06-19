The Kgodiso Development Fund has taken a pivotal step towards creating value and fostering inclusivity in the market, through their support of Stokka Fela. Stokka Fela is a young business in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Their primary focus is the selling and distribution of national and international brands to Spaza shops. They currently distribute to over 2000 Spaza shops across the townships of Tembisa, Diepsloot, Olivenhoutbosch, Cosmo City, Mabopane, Garankuwa, Soshanguve and Hammanskraal, with a focus to bring convenience to the doorstep of local communities.

“Our collaboration with Stokka Fela is testament to our commitment to inclusive empowerment and is designed to strengthen the market presence of black-owned enterprises along the food and beverage value chain," said Diale Tilo, executive director of the Kgodiso Development Fund. He adds that, “Funding provided by the Kgodiso Development Fund to Stokka Fela, has enabled the company to increase its business operational efficiency, and expand its footprint.”

"Stokka Fela is honoured to be the first distributor supported by the Kgodiso Development Fund. This partnership not only brings convenience and access to a wide variety of essential food and snacks to local communities but also opens doors to employment opportunities for the youth. We look forward to contributing to the transformative journey initiated by Kgodiso," stated Katlego Modise, founder and managing director of Stokka Fela.

This partnership is a further example of strategic alliances that the Kgodiso Development Fund has established as part of its broader strategy to create ‘shared value’ solutions that help build a sustainable food system by creating local employment opportunities and increasing local procurement and supplier diversity.

About the Kgodiso Development Fund

The Kgodiso Development Fund is an independent fund founded by PepsiCo Inc. The Fund aims to support the broad socioeconomic imperatives of education, SMMEs, emerging farmers and enterprise development across PepsiCo’s value chain. When PepsiCo’s acquisition of Pioneer Foods in March 2020 was finalised, PepsiCo agreed to several Public Interest Commitments, with the overarching goal of driving economic growth. One such commitment was the launching of a Development Fund, with an initial unencumbered investment of R600 million from PepsiCo to enhance effective, market-driven programs, co-create innovative solutions alongside key partners and scale the impact through catalytic investments.

https://kgodisofund.co.za/