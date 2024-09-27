Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Faras Al Ramahi, Director General at the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) welcomed His Excellency Marcelo Abi Ramia Caetano, Secretary General of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) to learn more about the federal pension and social security scheme in the UAE and to strengthen collaboration between both parties.

Also present at the meeting were Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director at GPSSA’s Pension sector and several directors and department heads.

The meeting started with reviewing of some of the most prominent policies and practices in the field of pension and insurance, while discussing challenges facing social security systems in different countries and opportunities available for development.

Both parties suggested utilizing training opportunities offered by the ISSA to enhance workforce capabilities and competencies in daily pension operations. They also emphasized the critical role of technology in improving social security services and explored how to implement innovative trends to optimize processes and procedures.

His Excellency Al Ramahi provided an overview on GPSSA’s scope of work, vision, strategic objectives and futuristic plans, showcasing significant features that distinguish the social insurance system in the UAE, with emphasis on the characteristics of unity and cohesion as stipulated by the UAE Constitution.

GPSSA’s Director General stressed on the importance of preserving unity and inclusivity amongst Emirati families to protect them from social or economic changes, with emphasis on people of determination, children, mothers, work-related injuries, illnesses, disabilities, old age, etc.

Both Excellencies agreed on the importance of deepening cooperation and collaboration amongst institutions involved in pension and social insurance, including the ISSA, highlighting the fact that this type of collaboration supports their shared objectives of promoting client welfare, whether through improving and delivering optimal retirement services, proposing initiatives to enhance the sustainability of pension funds, or reviewing insurance systems to identify applicable experiences and practices that can be beneficial in the local context.

His Excellency Cayetano conveyed his gratitude during the visit and commended GPSSA’s efforts. He stressed on the significance of continuing to exchange ideas, perspectives, experiences and information to enhance cooperation and knowledge sharing in order to achieve a qualitative transformation for both parties.

