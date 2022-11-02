The International Medical Center (IMC) intends to open a new branch in Makkah as part of Alrajhi Investment integrated urban project.

The new branch will include an integrated system of outpatient clinics that cover all medical specialties, as well as a same-day surgery center, an integrated radiology center, a specialized beauty center equipped with the latest medical equipment, and a laboratory that provides all types of medical testing services.

The Makkah branch will also include a number of departments including Emergency, VIP (Executive Program), Home Healthcare, and Family Medicine, as well as a round-the-clock pharmacy.

This is all in addition to several medical units, such as the dialysis unit, diagnostic heart unit, respiratory examination unit, physiotherapy unit, and chemotherapy unit.

In addition to serving the residents of Makkah, the branch, set to launch in 2023, will also serve the urban megaproject of Alrajhi Investment, which includes hotels, apartments, and offices.

