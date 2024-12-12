Leveraging its global expertise in building safety and construction, the International Code Council (ICC) is participating in the Housing & Building National Research Center’s (HBRC) international conference titled “Future Vision & Challenges for Urban Development – Green Smart Sustainable Building Between Present & Future.”

The conference is set to take place from December 14th to 17th, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt, bringing together a distinguished group of global experts in the building safety and construction industry to explore solutions for a sustainable and innovative urban future.

As ICC takes part in HBRC’s international conference for the first time, Mr. Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations for the MENA region, will deliver a keynote presentation titled ‘ICC’s Global Overview: Family of Solutions and Their Role in Advancing Sustainability and Innovation.’ “ICC is proud to partner with HBRC at this significant conference. It is our privilege to contribute to the discourse on sustainable urban development and to showcase ICC’s global expertise in building codes, systems evaluation, and training. We are excited to strengthen our collaboration in Egypt’s growing market, supporting the country’s vision for a safer, greener, and more innovative future,” he remarked.

The ICC’s contribution highlights its expansive portfolio of solutions, from globally recognized building codes and standards to cutting-edge evaluation systems and professional training programs. These resources have proven instrumental in fostering innovation, promoting sustainability, and ensuring building safety worldwide. As the ICC deepens its presence in Egypt, this conference presents a key opportunity to engage with local stakeholders, introduce ICC’s services, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting internationally benchmarked building safety solutions.

By focusing on code development, building systems evaluation, and professional training, ICC is committed to providing the tools and resources needed to elevate building safety standards and sustainability practices in Egypt. Through establishing long-term partnerships, ICC aims to contribute to Egypt’s journey toward becoming a key player in sustainable urban development.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. The I-Codes, standards and solutions are trusted worldwide to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

