Dubai, United Arab Emirates - UAE-headquartered, omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform, ChatFood, provides insight into the company’s success since inception, empowering hospitality businesses with state-of-the-art technology that offers guests a rewarding experience with every meal.

The commission-free, mobile ordering and marketing platform is a key solution for restaurants looking to increase sales and create a seamless experience for its customers via dine-in, takeout or delivery, providing a more simplified way to order and pay. ChatFood has empowered over 3,000 hospitality venues across the Middle East to drive more than $100 million in sales and convert more than 1 million visitors into direct customers, growing at an impressive 260% YoY. On top of its original delivery services, ChatFood’s launched a NFC/QR ordering system that has delivered outstanding results for its partners: 35% higher average spend, 3x more tips, and 25% more labor efficiency. This has allowed ChatFood to unlock revenue and margins at a time of surging food costs, labor shortage, and increasing commissions for hospitality venues.

ChatFood’s Co-Founder and CEO, Benjamin Mouflard, shares, “Since inception, we have continuously built on our portfolio of restaurants which has now grown to span across over 22 different countries. The ever-changing market is at its highest demand right now for tech solutions when bridging the gap between brick and mortar and the digital world. We are always adapting to our customers and are looking to innovate parallel to technology as it advances. We are excited for the future as more brands trust the process that we offer at ChatFood”.

Co-Founders of ChatFood, Benjamin Mouflard and Vinicius Rodrigues, launched ChatFood in 2019 upon realizing that state-of-the-art technology systems are often out of reach for homegrown leading hospitality brands, impairing an entrepreneur’s ability to grow a business both sustainably and innovatively. Initially designed to help delivery restaurants take back control of their online business monopolized by 3rd-party marketplaces with its pilot direct delivery product, the company took it a step further this year by launching additional services such as its innovative mobile booking, ordering and payment solution, designed to digitize the whole restaurant’s customer journey. This allows hospitality businesses to have full control over their customers’ relationships, collect consumer data to understand their audiences and to build meaningful interactions with them via marketing channels like emails, SMS and WhatsApp. The innovative company has created a toolkit for its customers which helps guide them on driving customer engagement through different sales and marketing tactics, from opening the online restaurant to running digital marketing ads.

With a mission of merging hospitality with the digital world, ChatFood strives to empower restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues to offer a five-star experience to their customers. With the recent pandemic, rising food costs, labor shortages, increasing delivery commissions, and changing consumer behavior, the pressure on dining and entertainment venues is at an all-time high. Hospitality venues must find new ways to continue growing and please guests while keeping costs under control and employees engaged. Operators need to adapt and incorporate technology solutions to keep progressing in the coming years, and ChatFood is the ultimate plug-in.

-Ends-

About Chatfood

ChatFood is an omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform for leading hospitality brands. ChatFood’s mission is to empower hospitality businesses with the best technology to give their guests a seamless, personalized, and rewarding experience at every meal. This in turn ensures business owners get rewarded for their passion and hard work. ChatFood is an official META business partner with exclusive integrations on Instagram and WhatsApp. ChatFood integrates with 100+ POS partners and premium logistic solutions serving over 3,000 venues and leading brands across the GCC. To learn more, visit chatfood.io.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lily West

Empyre Communications

E: lily@empyrecommunications.com