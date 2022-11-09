Dubai, UAE — INFINITI marks the Middle East launch of the QX60 through an uncommon and captivating contemporary campaign with family at its heart.

As a human-centric brand, the creative approach was inspired by a human insight…

“If you’re a parent with young children, how familiar are you with the likes of Paw Patrol, Coco Melon, and of course Baby Shark?” Asks Nadim Ghrayeb, General Manager – Marketing, PR and CX, INFINITI Middle East. “Those theme songs are probably more deeply embedded in your mind than anything you grew up with, because in the modern household, kids control the remote.”

INFINITI Middle East’s QX60 campaign, Taking the Wheel, is an animated brand film that appeals to the real-world family dynamic of a modern Arab household, where working parents balance household responsibilities, and navigate the joyful chaos of life, work, and family. The campaign’s objective is to entertain the whole family while showcasing the car in a compelling light.

“Our audience are all-rounders, ambitious in their careers, while juggling an active lifestyle outside of work, but their biggest priority is family,” Ghrayeb explains. “Considering this contemporary audience, we decided to take the opportunity as a challenger brand to evolve our approach to product communication – it’s about the story of a family and how the INFINITI QX60 complements their needs, while being a luxurious and stylish supporting lead.”

Conventionally, the approach to automotive product communication is more direct and targeted towards adults, INFINITI Middle East took a more disruptive route in appealing first to kids, yet ultimately creating a moving piece of content that will resonate whether you’re a parent or not.

Eight months in the making, the project was conceived by Zombie Production House in Brazil and initiated by INFINITI Middle East’s creative agency PUBLICIS Q. Added to the unique creative approach, Taking the Wheel will be shown in select cinemas across the GCC ahead of many of the season’s most anticipated new releases, and will be supported with its very own “Now Showing” film posters.

“It certainly is a bold approach to launching a new vehicle,” says Andrew McLaughlan, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East. “But bold is the very definition of the All-New INFINITI QX60 and being daring is a core value of the brand. If you see yourself in one of the characters, catch yourself smiling and immersed in the moment or humming the soundtrack after viewing… mission accomplished! Staying true to INFINITI’s legacy, the QX60 has been reimagined from the ground up with the human experience at the center, and this brand film well represents the vehicle’s very intentional design.”

Taking the Wheel is available to view across INFINITI Middle East’s social media platforms.

