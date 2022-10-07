Chevrolet and Bin Hamoodah Auto tease the launch of the legendary supercar, with a showcase celebrating Corvette’s legacy at Automoto Show in Abu Dhabi

CHEVROLET, MIDDLE EAST – The iconic 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 makes its first public appearance in Abu Dhabi, ahead of its long-anticipated regional arrival early next this year. Chevrolet and Bin Hamoodah Auto, Chevrolet’s Official dealer partner in Abu Dhabi teased the power and performance of the legendary supercar during the Automoto Show, open to the public from October 07 to 09 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

Flanked by its predecessors from generation one through to the latest Corvette Stingray, the first mid-engine iteration, which captivated the world at its unveiling, the showcase celebrates the evolution of this iconic supercar which remains the longest running nameplate on the road today. The Z06 on display may be encased in glass, but it remains an engineering masterpiece, thrilling fans before the key has even turned in the ignition.

The technology packed into the track-built, all-conquering C8.R race car comes to the streets with the Corvette Z06, arriving in the region early 2023. Boasting the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in production, Corvette Z06 is a testament to unrelenting craftsmanship, unlocking 670 horsepower to take its driver from 0 – 96km/h in just 2.6 seconds, marked by the signature growl that is distinctly Corvette. The striking exterior is sculpted to soar down the road, with an aerodynamic silhouette that is as functional as it is commanding.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will roar into showrooms across the early next year. For more information, please visit Chevrolet Arabia.# # #

