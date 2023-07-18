The Hero Dubai Desert Classic (HDDC) has become the first golf event in the Middle East and first within the DP World Tour Rolex Series to achieve GEO Certified® Tournament status, demonstrating the event’s leadership among sustainable golf events.

The distinction is awarded and assured by the international non-profit GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, and is based on the strength of commitment, breadth and depth of action, and range of tangible measured impacts across a broad sustainability agenda.

Obtaining GEO Certified® status has become a notable achievement showcased by many of the world’s most renowned golf venues and events.

Commenting on the achievement, Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic said, ‘We are delighted that the Dubai Desert Classic is the first golf event in the Middle East to achieve this important distinction, and milestone. It speaks to our strong dedication to tackling priority environmental and social issues, as we strive to deliver meaningful net positive impacts through the event. With the wide reach that the tournament has, we hope this achievement will help to raise awareness and inspire other events, businesses, and individuals across the region and beyond.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), commented: ‘With 2023 being the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and as the country prepares to host COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the Dubai Desert Classic’s certification is a laudable achievement and a meaningful step towards achieving the wider, national Net Zero objectives. We congratulate them on their inspiring commitment to resource efficiency and climate action. This accomplishment sets an exceptional example of sustainable best practice within such high-profile global mass events, further reinforcing the city’s position as an international events hub in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 launched by our visionary leadership to further consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the top three global cities.”

The criteria for the certification of tournaments spans a range of priority sustainability themes and action areas; supported by detailed best practices; which are in turn weighted and scored. A minimum number of points are required to achieve certification. These are verified by an accredited, third party and expert verifier, who visits during event week to observe practices, projects, and other activations on site. A verifier report is then submitted to the GEO Certification Ltd team, a subsidiary of the GEO Foundation. If the criteria are met, certification is then awarded accompanied by key Continual Improvement Points.

Andrew Lynch, Head of Sustainability for the European Tour group said, ‘It is wonderful to see events across the DP World Tour schedule leaning into sustainability in this way. Making it integral to the way they are planned, staged, and promoted. It aligns fully with our own Green Drive strategy, and leadership actions we are taking across our own operations and our owned and staged events. We encourage all of our valued tournament promoters to join the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in making their tournaments a true showcase for sustainability.”

Highlights from the Hero Dubai Desert Classic included:

Wide use of solar power with the Media Centre and 80% of the fan area between 11th and 15th holes powered by solar

Free water refill points have helped divert 80,000 single-use plastic bottles from Landfill since 2022

100% biofuel used in temporary generators throughout the event helping accelerate towards Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, with up to 92% less carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel generators

Spectators actively encouraged through campaigns and discount codes to use public transport or car share as more sustainable transport options

Park and Plant – for those who did travel by car, there was a charge of 50AED for parking on site and the event planted three trees for each car

Digital ticketing and programme reduced paper waste

Extensive recycling and composting initiatives to reduce waste to landfill

Along with actions to reduce carbon emissions, credibly offsetting unavoidable emissions via the Rolex Series portfolio with the Gold Standard, supporting the Central Mozambique safe water programme, alongside local Mangrove ecosystem restoration project

PVC and vinyl from event infrastructure re-used or turned into laptop bags and other products

2000 native Ghaf tree seeds planted across Dubai Emirates Golf Club

Support for Heroes of Hope, introducing people of determination to golf via organised clinics with the Academy at Emirates Golf Club.

Renewable energy event partner Aggreko won ‘best sustainability initiative’ award for its involvement in Dubai Desert Classic 2022 and 2023 at Middle East Event Awards June 2023

Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, said: “Credit to the leadership and team at Falcon Golf. Over the last three years they have progressively built out a comprehensive sustainability strategy; and then with determination, creativity and collaboration taken this out across the staging, legacies, and communications around the event. This has been complimented by the longstanding work undertaken by the host venue, Emirates Golf Club. We look forward to seeing where their Continual Improvement Points can take them over the coming 12 months and the years beyond”.

The Hero Dubai Deserts Classic’s GEO certification serves as a proud testament to Dubai’s position as a global leader in its unwavering commitment to a greener future. Along with its role as host of COP28, the city strives to inspire positive change and set a precedent for others worldwide.

About the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the region’s longest-running golf event held on Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. Since its creation in 1989, the tournament has been bringing together global golfing stars, in a celebration of world-class sport.

In 2022 the Dubai Desert Classic become part of the Rolex Series, the DP World Tour’s premium category that delivers the highest quality of golf.

About GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf

GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf is an international not-for-profit dedicated to helping accelerate sustainability and climate action in and through golf. The organisation works collaboratively across the amateur and professional parts of golf to help the sport embrace and address key environmental and social issues, so that it can become widely acclaimed for its role in fostering nature, conserving resources, strengthening communities, and taking climate action. GEO provides the OnCourse® programmes and solutions for sustainable golf facilities, new developments, and tournaments, each of which can lead to the internationally accredited, endorsed and independently verified GEO Certified® label.

