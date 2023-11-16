Riyadh – The Helicopter Company (THC), Saudi Arabia's premier provider of commercial helicopter services and fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), recently announced the official purchase and delivery of a H125 aircraft from Rotortrade at the Dubai Airshow, currently taking place until 17 November at Dubai World Central, Dubai, UAE.

This H125 was purchased from Rotortrade, a trusted global helicopter dealership operating across five continents. THC acquired Rotortrade earlier this year, in June 2023, to help develop Saudi Arabia’s helicopter transport infrastructure and meet the growing demand for helicopter services in the Kingdom and beyond.

The H125 is specially modified for aerial work and will enter service in November 2023. It is also the very first H125 in THC’s color scheme of livery and brings the total of H125s in THC’s fleet to 11. With this delivery, THC’s overall fleet will stand at 47 at the end of 2023 and with further deliveries planned for next year, this number will increase to 65 by the end of 2024.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the delivery of the H125 aircraft, the CEO of THC, Captain Arnaud Martinez, said: “THC’s hard work and ambition have enabled us to grow at an unprecedented scale with plans to manage a fleet of 100+ by 2026. The delivery of the H125 from our partner Rotortrade will allow us to continue delivering unparalleled service and value to our customers, while pushing the boundaries of innovation in the industry. THC is committed to investing in high-quality, cutting-edge aircraft as we never compromise when it comes to our world-class operations. We are determined to prove that everything is possible in aviation with the right partner and our work with Rotortrade is a great example of this. Together, we will continue to make an impact in the Kingdom and beyond, catering to our customers with our diverse range of services.”

Discussing the importance of this delivery, Philippe Lubrano, CEO of Rotortrade, added, "Rotortrade takes great pride in our ability to deliver helicopters tailored to our customers' exact requirements, meeting their needs and urgency even when OEMs are unable to provide a helicopter within the required timeframe. In this particular case, THC, our parent company, encountered a year waiting period for a new helicopter from the OEM, prompting us to source a pre-owned solution. This showcases our unwavering dedication to delivering the most effective solutions to our clients, ensuring the fulfilment of their operational requirements. As part of this commitment, Rotortrade is reinforcing its engineering and modification capabilities in France and in the United States to ensure timely delivery of helicopters tailored to our customers' exact specifications."

Both THC and Rotortrade CEOs have been discussing their future strategic plans at this year’s Dubai Airshow. To learn more about their services and commitment to building the aviation ecosystem in region and beyond, visit THC’s stand #990 in the main exhibition hall of the Dubai Airshow.

For further information about the Dubai Airshow and how to participate, visit: https://www.dubaiairshow.aero/

About The Helicopter Company:

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the kingdom. THC is the Kingdom’s premier commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC currently has 47 ircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thehelicoptercompany.com.sa/

X: @THC_KSA

About Rotortrade:

Established in December 2012 by Philippe Lubrano in Singapore, Rotortrade's mission has been to lead the pre-owned helicopter industry by delivering top-notch helicopter experiences to customers seeking new aircraft backed by manufacturers. With a global presence of 12 owned dealerships, Rotortrade is an industry leader dedicated to elevating customer satisfaction.

As the sole distributor of Leonardo pre-owned helicopters, an authorized reseller for Airbus pre-owned civil helicopters (RT MEA), and the only helicopter dealership that provides Nose-to-tail Certified Pre-Owned Helicopters, Rotortrade offers Helicopters You Can Trust.

In October 2021, The Helicopter Company, under the Public Investment Fund, acquired 51% of Rotortrade, ultimately completing a 100% acquisition in June 2023.

For more information, please visit: http://www.rotortrade.com/

X: @rotortrade