Riyadh: The Helicopter Company (THC), a wholly owned company by Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Arabia's premier provider of commercial general aviation services, has announced the signing of an official sponsorship agreement with Al Hilal Saudi Club, one of the most successful and revered football clubs in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

By bringing together two esteemed and leading entities, the partnership aims to create opportunities for mutual growth and success for both parties. Under the agreement, THC will extend its support to Al Hilal in their pursuit of domestic and international football dominance, while also delivering on its commitment to provide exceptional aerial services to clients across the Kingdom. Together, both parties will contribute to strengthening the sports and aviation sectors in line with the Kingdom’s broader strategic priorities as identified in Vision 2030.

Expressing his delight about this new partnership, the CEO of The Helicopter Company, Captain Arnaud Martinez, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce our sponsorship agreement with Al Hilal Saudi Club. This occasion marks the coming together of two homegrown champions that embody national pride, a relentless pursuit of excellence, and the ambition to be at the forefront of their respective industries. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire football fans and aviation enthusiasts alike, while delivering unparalleled aerial services across Saudi Arabia. We are extremely excited about what the future holds with our new partner and look forward to achieving further success together.”

The CEO of Al-Hilal Club, Mr. Abdullah Al-Jarbou, has expressed his delight at signing the sponsorship agreement with THC, which he believes will contribute to enhancing the sports and aviation sectors in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. He also highlighted that the agreement aligns with the club's objectives in seeking diversification in its commercial investments across various sectors.

THC’s sponsorship of Al-Hilal Saudi Club is the first of its kind for the company. It was decided after carefully considering factors such as brand positioning, values, and mission statements of both organisations, which were determined to be closely aligned.

Al Hilal Saudi Club, with its outstanding track record and passionate fan base, epitomizes the spirit of high performance, ambition and national pride, which strongly resonates with THC. Together, both brands will look to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of achievement.

About The Helicopter Company:

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the kingdom. THC is the Kingdom’s premier commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC currently has 35+ aircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism in the Kingdom. For more information, please visit: https://www.thehelicoptercompany.com.sa/

About Al-Hilal Saudi Club:

Al-Hilal Saudi Club, founded in Riyadh on 16 October 1957, is the most decorated football club in Saudi Arabia and Asia with 66 championships. Domestically, Al-Hilal holds an impressive record of 18 Saudi League titles, 13 Crown Prince Cup titles, 6 Saudi Federation Cup titles, 10 King Cup titles, 3 Super Cup titles as well as the Saudi Founder's Cup. Internationally, Al-Hilal boasts an impressive collection of eight continental trophies in Asia, including a record-breaking four AFC Champions League titles in 1991, 2000, 2019, and 2021. They also won the Asian Cup Winners Cup in 1997 and 2002, along with the Asian Super Cup in 1997 and 2000.

Al-Hilal was officially bestowed with the title of "Asia's Club of the Century" by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics in 2009. Furthermore, they were recognized as "Asia's Club of the Decade" from 2001 to 2010 by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics in 2012. As a result, Al-Hilal has earned the moniker of 'Asia's Leader' in the sport, being the Asian football club with the highest number of qualifications for the FIFA Club World Cup, having qualified five times in 2001, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2025. Additionally, they hold the record for the greatest number of participations in the Club World Cup, having competed three times in 2019, 2021, and 2022, and finished as the runner-up in the most recent edition.

The club also has an outstanding track record on a regional level, having secured an impressive tally of seven official titles, including four Arab titles, two Gulf titles, and the Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup.