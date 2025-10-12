The GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre has launched a pioneering initiative to define and accredit professional specialization sectors for arbitrators and experts. This initiative comes as part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of commercial arbitration services and to develop a dispute resolution environment that aligns with regional and international economic developments.

The list includes 30 professional specializations covering key sectors closely linked to the Gulf and global economies, such as energy, oil and gas, renewable energy, engineering and construction, real estate, competition and antitrust, taxation, insurance, artificial intelligence, intellectual property, environment and sustainable development, sports investment, banking, business management, transport and logistics, and arbitration in media, culture, and the arts, among other vital areas.

Dr. Kamel Al Hamad, Secretary-General of the Centre, emphasized that this initiative aligns with the Centre’s strategic vision to strengthen its position as a leading institutional arbitration body in the region. He explained that

defining these sectors will enhance the efficiency of arbitrators and experts, ensuring that cases are directed to specialists with deep technical and

practical expertise—achieving swift and fair justice while maintaining the confidence of the business and investment sectors.

Dr. Al Hamad added that through this initiative, the Centre aims to keep pace with economic developments and address the specialized needs of GCC markets. He noted that these sectors will also expand the pool of accredited arbitrators and experts, thereby strengthening the Centre’s regional and international competitiveness.

He further stated that launching these professional specialization sectors represents a strategic step toward structuring arbitration practices under specialized frameworks, boosting investor confidence, and aligning with global trends in commercial arbitration and dispute resolution.

It is worth noting that the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre is a regional and international arbitration body with legal personality. It was established by a resolution of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, during the 14th GCC Summit held in Riyadh from December 20–22, 1993. The decision was later ratified by all GCC Cabinets. The Centre works to strengthen the role of arbitration as an independent and effective mechanism for resolving commercial and investment disputes and to train and qualify arbitrators, experts, and secretaries across various disciplines through high-quality training programs and by promoting a culture of arbitration.

