Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Galleria Al Maryah Island is proud to announce a collaborative mental health awareness initiative with SEHA, aimed at fostering community well-being and building awareness about mental health issues. This initiative will take place on 14 and 15 June. The aim is to educate the public about the importance of mental health and provide valuable resources on conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and more.

This initiative underscores The Galleria’s commitment to community building and enhancing the well-being of Abu Dhabi’s community. By partnering with SEHA, the leading healthcare provider in the UAE, the campaign will offer insights and support to individuals experiencing mental health challenges, as well as their families and friends.

Mark Ruffley, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company said: “At The Galleria, we believe in providing a destination that serves all aspects of our thriving community. By partnering with SEHA, guests can benefit from education and resources on mental health issues. Our commitment is to support the Abu Dhabi community by fostering a healthier, more informed and compassionate environment for all.”

The initiative brings together expertise from SEHA and Reem Neuroscience in collaboration with Sakina. Psychiatry experts will be present at The Galleria, including Dr. Nahida Ahmed from SEHA and Dr. Samer Makhoul from Reem Neuroscience, to share their knowledge and engage with the public.

This event is open to everyone and The Galleria invites all community members to participate in this important initiative to build a stronger, more informed community that prioritises mental health and supports one another.

