Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Galleria Al Maryah Island is excited to announce the launch of Let’s Walk!, a complimentary fitness programme for the community launching on 8 June.

Powered by STEPPI, a free to download App, Let’s Walk is a year-round initiative that rewards fitness with exciting discounts and offers from brands at The Galleria. The initiative is a great way to keep healthy in a comfortable indoor environment during the hot summer months.

To celebrate the launch of the programme, all participants joining any of the guided walks in June will receive a complimentary Let’s Walk! sports T-shirt from The Galleria, while supplies last.

Here’s what you need to know about The Galleria’s Let’s Walk! programme:

Guests can join guided walks led by a certified trainer three times a week – every Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 8:30am in Central Kitchens, Level 3. The distance covered will be approximately 3km and will cover different routes within The Galleria. All participants who complete the guided walk will automatically be entered to win a FitBit wearable every week!

Every month, The Galleria will host dedicated challenges via STEPPI. Guests can complete the monthly challenge for the chance to win prizes. These can be found under STEPPI Challenges, by selecting ‘The Galleria’.

The first challenge is the 5,000 Steps/Day Challenge sponsored by Huawei a leader in tech gadgets. Launching on 15 June via STEPPI, all guests are invited to complete 5,000 steps daily for one week at The Galleria for the chance to win some exciting prizes from Huawei.

To register with Let’s Walk!:

To join Let’s Walk!, guests can simply show up for any of the guided walks and sign in with the onsite coach.

Guests can track their steps and unlock rewards at participating brands at The Galleria by downloading the STEPPI App available on the App Store or Google Play.

Unlock discounts from your favourite brands including: Cities, Kiehl's, Sushi Art, Tortilla, Kababji & Grill, TVM, Almayass, Coffee Hat, Bath & Body Works, Huawei and much more!

Let’s Walk! is part of The Galleria’s commitment to enhance the lifestyle for all our guests, and promote health and wellness throughout the community.

The Galleria also offers complimentary yoga year-round on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:30am, currently hosted indoors on the South Link Bridge, Level 2.

For more information on Let’s Walk! and The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit: https://www.thegalleria.ae/en/magazine/lets-walk/ or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.

