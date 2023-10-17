Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Yspot, the unique and forward-thinking platform designed to revolutionize connectivity between youth and organizations, unveils its new cutting-edge AI driven website. Yspot’s upgraded website is attributed to the support of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center’s (Sheraa) 2023 S3 programme that Yspot was honored to participate in as part of the the incubator programme.

Yspot was a perfect fit at the intersection of Sharjah’s top-tier education landscape and Sheraa’s mission to support startups within the EdTech sector while sharing a common vision of empowering the next generation of changemakers. Sheraa strongly focuses on youth initiatives, such as capacity-building programs, startup career fairs, and inspirational events in university hubs, which aim to foster an entrepreneurial mindset in young individuals from an early age. Playing a pivotal role, Sheraa encouraged the transition of Yspot’s offering from an application to a website to enhance the experience for both organizations and youth aged 16 to 25. The new website introduces a variety of new resources tailored to benefit both parties alike.

Within the upgraded website, Yspot harnesses its dedication towards skill development by providing youth with access to multiple empowering tools and free services such as AI CV building, AI cover letter creation, AI career coach and an AI skill assessment. The skill assessment not only provides significant advantages for young individuals but also proves invaluable for organizations, as it is designed to be customized, offering a tailored approach for organizations seeking an in-depth analysis of specific skills. Yspot now also enables the youth to identify relevant skill gaps in their chosen fields and will provide opportunities for upskilling whilst supporting the youth to showcase their existing skills comprehensively which simplifies the selection process for organisations.

Deena Habib, Founder of Yspot commented, "We are incredibly proud to have been part of Sheraa's S3 program that has added immeasurable value to YSpot and our goal of revolutionizing the real-world gap between the youth and businesses'.

As part of the Sheraa stand, Yspot is showcasing at Expand North Star 2023 (GITEX) as the event marks the world's largest convention for startups and investors. Sheraa continues to support Yspots vision that will recognize YSpot’s impressive capabilities in addressing youth skill development and in scaling its impact in Sharjah and beyond, contributing to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and a prosperous future.

Yspot will remain committed to offering internship opportunities for youth and will continue to partner with organizations that can now utilize Yspot’s AI driven data to tap into skilled individuals. The female-led startup has already partnered with organisations and universities across the UAE, including American University Sharjah, GEMS Schools, L’Oreal, and JBM Studio.

For more information, please visit www.yspot.io.