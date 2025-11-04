Dubai, UAE: The First Group Hospitality announced the signing of multiple hotel management agreements during the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World, reaffirming its position as one of the region’s fastest-growing hotel management firms.

In a signing ceremony on the first day of the summit, The First Group Hospitality revealed the strategic rebranding of three flagship Dubai properties under Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio and Autograph Collection brands: The First Collection Marina, Dubai, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel; The First Collection Waterfront, Dubai, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel; and Hotel Local Dubai, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Autograph Collection.

Located in three of Dubai’s most dynamic districts – Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Triangle - the rebranded hotels underscore the Dubai-headquartered third-party operator’s commitment to creating distinctive lifestyle destinations while leveraging Marriott’s global brand reach and loyalty platform.

On the following day, The First Group Hospitality announced the signing of Radisson RED Marjan Island with BB Holding. Set to open in 2027, the 261-key property will be the first franchised Radisson RED in the UAE, expanding the company’s footprint into Al Marjan Island, one of Ras Al Khaimah’s flagship developments and home to top resorts and attractions catering to both slow-paced escapes and action-packed adventures.

In a third signing ceremony, The First Group Hospitality revealed the launch of Gennadi Seaside Resort in Rhodes, Greece, representing the management company’s entry into Europe.

Speaking on the signings, Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, commented:

“These milestone signings reflect The First Group Hospitality’s expanding collaboration with leading global hotel groups who trust us to manage flagship properties in the UAE and beyond. We sincerely thank our partners for their confidence in our vision and continued support throughout this growth journey. The variety of management agreements demonstrates our versatility as third-party operators to work across a spectrum of properties, from midscale to luxury, from city hotels to beach resorts.”

The string of deals signed at FHS World comes amid strong momentum for The First Group Hospitality’s hotel portfolio. Beyond the summit, the company and IHG Hotels & Resorts recently announced the signing of Holiday Inn Dubai Village Circle, a 349-key hotel located 25 kilometres from Al Maktoum International Airport. This new addition under the IHG umbrella builds on a partnership that already includes landmark projects such as Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection – soon to be the world’s tallest hotel.

About The First Group Hospitality

The First Group Hospitality is a Dubai-headquartered, full-service hospitality management company specialising in hotel operations, asset management, and F&B strategy. With a team of industry veterans and a proven track record, the company delivers tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, optimise revenue, and maximise asset value for investors and hotel owners. As a trusted third-party hotel management provider, The First Group Hospitality partners with leading global brands to drive operational excellence and long-term profitability, thanks to expertise spanning property performance optimisation, cost management, and guest experience enhancement. Beyond management, The First Group Hospitality develops and operates a dynamic portfolio of upscale hotels, residences, and award-winning restaurants, creating high-value hospitality assets that stand out in the market.

