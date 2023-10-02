Manama, Bahrain: The Family Office, the leading wealth manager in the GCC, is delighted to announce the official inauguration of its new Fintech Lab at its Bahrain headquarters, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Rasheed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). The inauguration coincided with the visit of the company’s board of directors on the 2nd of October.

The Fintech Lab is a dedicated space where experts, emerging talents, and visionaries collaborate to develop and implement groundbreaking fintech solutions. Through a combination of data-driven insights, advanced technologies, and user-centric design, The Family Office is set to revolutionize wealth management services.

"We have consistently pushed the limits of excellence in wealth management," said Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO at The Family Office. "The new Fintech Lab is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide investors with innovative solutions and advance their overall financial journey."

The Fintech Lab will catalyze the creation of cutting-edge digital products that empower investors to make informed financial decisions with ease and convenience. It will serve as a hub for collaboration with industry-leading experts, harnessing the full potential of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning.

With its new Fintech Lab, The Family Office will unveil state-of-the-art digital products and services, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in wealth management.

About The Family Office

The Family Office in Bahrain, Dubai and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

Disclaimer

The Family Office Co. BSC (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Co. BSC (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is a recognized company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in DFSA’s Conduct of Business Module).