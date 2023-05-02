The Family Office, a leading wealth manager in the GCC, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new office in The Dubai International Financial Center (the “DIFC”) in the United Arab Emirates, its third office in the GCC after Riyadh and Manama.

The new office will offer a wide range of wealth management services, including financial planning, investment advice, advising on building customized portfolios in private equity, private debt, real estate, direct funds and more to Professional Clients in the region. With a long track-record in the wealth management industry since 2004, The Family Office is committed to continuously provide the highest level of service to its clients.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the GCC and bring our expertise in wealth management to Dubai," said Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office. "Our team of experienced financial advisors is dedicated to helping investors achieve their financial goals, and we look forward to providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of investors in the UAE."

The new office in the DIFC will help investors in the UAE access top-tier exclusive private market opportunities in collaboration with major international asset managers, starting from US$300,000. The firm has recently availed direct investment funds in private equity starting from US$50,000.

The team of expert financial advisors at The Family Office provides advisory services to investors who need expert assistance in building customized portfolios that meet their specific financial needs.

In May 2022, The Family Office launched its digital wealth management platform which allows investors to create financial plans, assess their risk appetite, access international and exclusive private market opportunities in partnership with world-class asset managers, receive an asset allocation proposal then build and simulate their portfolio for 10 years, all within 10 minutes. This platform is a natural extension of the digital transformation journey which the company started in 2020 with the launch of its client application. The platform will soon become accessible to clients of the Dubai office.

About:

The Family Office in Bahrain, Dubai and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

Disclaimer:

The Family Office Co. BSC (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Co. BSC (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is a Recognized Company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”). The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in the DFSA’s Conduct of Business Module). Hence, only Non-Retail Clients should act upon this document.