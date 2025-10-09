United Arab Emirates – Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) is participating in GITEX 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17. During this major event, DFWAC will showcase a set of pioneering digital innovations that highlight the role of technology in supporting women’s and children’s issues and in advancing the path of social and humanitarian work.

As part of its participation, DFWAC will unveil, for the first time, the self-help guide for abused women, Mallath the first of its kind nationally and internationally. Mallath has been designed as a pioneering self-help platform dedicated to supporting abused women, in an exceptional step that reflects the UAE’s leadership in harnessing technology for humanitarian and social causes.

Mallath represents a groundbreaking shift, integrating comprehensive features that allow users to take charge of the process themselves through a flexible assessment system. This system is based on a series of carefully designed questions tailored to the nature of each case. The program guarantees complete confidentiality of personal information and assessment results, which remain with the user alone, while the Foundation benefits only at the macro level to build accurate databases that help develop more specialized and effective programs and services.

The platform relies on a smart classification mechanism to determine the optimal intervention path: high-risk cases are referred directly to relevant local authorities, while moderate and low-risk cases receive counseling and psychological support sessions enhanced by artificial intelligence technologies boosting recovery opportunities and restoring balance. Mallath also offers high flexibility for future development, whether by adding multiple language options or innovating new features, ensuring a safe environment built on complete privacy that empowers women to lead their own path toward protection and self-empowerment.

In addition, during the exhibition DFWAC will launch the newly enhanced Smart Case Management System, which reflects its leadership in adopting technical solutions in the field of social care. The system is designed to serve the needs of a multidisciplinary team of social workers, psychologists, legal researchers, and care and shelter supervisors, providing an integrated set of specialized forms, along with an intelligent data archiving mechanism. This enables the preparation of accurate reports, performance monitoring, and the development of awareness programs and studies that enhance service quality and sustainability.

Her Excellency Shaikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, emphasized that the foundation’s participation in GITEX 2025 marks an important milestone in showcasing its pioneering role in leveraging technology to serve society. She noted that innovation in social work has become essential to keep pace with global digital transformations, stressing that protecting women and children requires advanced solutions that combine the human dimension with smart tools that enhance responsiveness and intervention accuracy.