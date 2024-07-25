Beirut: The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded reaccreditation to the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, proving yet again that AUBMC laboratories and departments pursue continuous improvement in patient care and excellence in healthcare delivery.

The Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at AUBMC is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. It received accreditation by CAP for the first time in 2004 and has been repeatedly awarded this recognition every two years since then.

On this occasion, Dr. Zaatari, chair of the department, expressed his elation on this recognition by one of the best accreditation bodies in the world and reiterated the commitment of the faculty and staff of the department to the highest standards of quality care in clinical laboratories and to always seek the most modern technologies to sustain the stature of AUBMC as a leader in offering the best and up-to-date services.

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) Laboratory Accreditation Program is an internationally recognized program and a worldwide leader in laboratory quality assurance. The goal of the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is to increase the quality of pathology and laboratory services, which will in turn improve patient safety through the use of education, setting standards for service, and ensuring laboratories meet or exceed regulatory requirements. It relies on strict requirements in addition to providing laboratory personnel with guidance through the use of checklist standards that will facilitate the adoption of best practices in laboratory medicine. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities and reflect the most recent best practices.

This significant accomplishment reaffirms AUBMC’s commitment to continue pioneering in healthcare, to bring highly specialized services closer to the community, and to provide excellence in laboratory medical services while upholding and maintaining the highest standards.

