Dubai, UAE – The brand-new DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel, an edge by Rotana managed hotel that is set to open in the coming months in DAMAC Hills 2, a vibrant community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience. An oasis of comfort that offers convenience, leisure and state-of-the-art facilities, the hotel will welcome guests to experience a modern way of living surrounded by a whole new range of experiences and attractions.

Showcasing a contemporary touch and a modern feel, the hotel features 295 spacious rooms that radiate a feeling of being in an exclusive part of Dubai. Offering comfort and a cozy setting, the hotel features four meeting rooms that cater to business events, birthday gatherings, bridal showers, special parties and a plethora of other occasions. Other amazing perks include a well-equipped Bodylines Wellness & Fitness Club, two temperature-controlled pools for both children and adults and a kids’ play area to keep the little ones occupied during your stay.

The hotel is home to Urban Bar Deli, a casual all-day dining restaurant that promise to bring you a world of flavours with an array of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A perfect spot to unwind with friends, diners can dive into a range of culinary delights while sipping on a variety of beverages in a relaxed setting.

Although nestled in a rich desert, DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel is surrounded by lush green parks and calming lakes and is a vibrant dining destination that attracts and brings the community together. The hotel is also ideal for fitness enthusiasts who are looking to indulge in a relaxing escape where they can savour a delicious breakfast and cycle on the famous Al Qudra Cycling Track to kick off their mornings with a fresh start. With the popular Sevens Stadium, Hamdan Sports Complex and Dubai Camel Racing Club located nearby, guests staying at the idyllic hotel can be in the heart of all the sports action without having to drive back to the city to catch the games.

“We are delighted to announce the upcoming opening of DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel and we have no doubt that this new hotel will take the community to the next level. Hotel guests can explore a variety of spacious rooms with easy access to some of the popular spots including Al Qudra Desert, the picturesque Love Lake, Dubai Camel Racing Club, Sevens Stadium and more. Dubai’s tourism sector continues to flourish and we are excited to contribute to the city’s remarkable vision of creating a world-class destination.”, comments Timur Ilgaz, the Cluster General Manager of DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Arjaan by Rotana Dubai Media City and Centro Barsha.

