The Clinic by The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World company, has been launched as a new premium primary care offering, designed to redefine how individuals and families access everyday healthcare in Dubai.

Developed in response to growing demand for more personalised, accessible and integrated care, The Clinic by The Brain & Performance Centre provides comprehensive primary care services delivered by experienced family physicians, with a focus on continuity, clinical depth and long-term health management.

At a time when healthcare systems are often characterised by long waiting times and fragmented pathways, The Clinic by The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World company introduces a more considered approach, where consultations are unhurried, care is tailored and access is immediate.

Primary care, elevated

The Clinic by The Brain & Performance Centre A DP World company, offers a full spectrum of primary care services, including acute care, chronic disease management and preventative health, delivered within a calm, private and premium clinical environment.

Uniquely, the offering is fully integrated within The Brain & Performance Centre, enabling seamless access to advanced diagnostics, imaging, multidisciplinary expertise and specialist-led programmes.

This connected model ensures that clients benefit from a level of clinical insight and continuity not typically available within traditional primary care settings.

A connected, future-facing model of care

By embedding primary care within a wider ecosystem of advanced medicine, The Clinic by The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company supports a more proactive and coordinated approach to health, whether managing ongoing medical indications or maintaining long-term health and performance.

Clients are able to move seamlessly between primary care and specialist services, all under one roof, reducing delays, improving outcomes and enhancing the overall care experience.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Craig Cook, CEO of The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World company, said:

“Healthcare should feel simple, seamless and reassuring, yet too often it is anything but. With The Clinic by The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World company, we set out to create a primary care experience that reflects the standards people expect in every other aspect of their lives, one that is accessible, considered and properly connected.

By integrating primary care within The Brain & Performance Centre, we are able to offer something fundamentally different. Clients benefit not only from exceptional family physicians, but from immediate access to advanced diagnostics and a multidisciplinary clinical team, all working together to deliver truly personalised care.”

Sydney Miranda

Account Manager

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