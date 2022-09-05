The ABCK - AmCham Kuwait in collaboration with the Australian Business Group-Kuwait, British Business Forum-Kuwait, Canadian in Kuwait, French Business Council-Kuwait, German Business Council-Kuwait, Lebanese Business Council- Kuwait, Portuguese Business Council- Kuwait, and Spanish Business Council- Kuwait held an Inter-Council Speed Networking Event, attended by their respective members and friends. The event was held with the goal to continue fostering business relationships amongst the different business communities through the networking dinner.

The event started with the opening remarks by AmCham Kuwait’s Board of Directors Member – Omar Ben Naji the Managing Director for Everyware Pro Information Technology Consulting WLL who welcomed participants and gave a special welcome to the Canadian Ambassador H.E. Aliya Mawani, as well as other embassies who were present at the event including the U.S. Embassy, the Swiss Embassy, the French Embassy, the Kuwait Business Council in Dubai, and other diplomats.

Ben Naji opened the evening by explaining the purpose of the event and ensuring that participants knew that their business councils would be able to support them in introducing them to other executives who were present at the event. Ben Naji mentioned the importance of being part of a business community as these types of collaborations enable country relations to be enhanced with the host country and the councils’ respective countries.

Networking events provide an opportunity to meet new people and build relationships that can benefit businesses. Members are able to find valuable connections and meet people from all professional levels. The highlight of being part of business networking events is that guests/members are all together in an informal environment and are able to exchange the ideas of those who have been successful in their businesses, which provides them with a unique opportunity to learn from other executives.

The event was a success as it provided participants with a fun and effective way to connect with other businesses and expand their knowledge of the current news and local business market. The networking event concluded with a raffle draw that had several prizes from raffle donors. The first prize was two vouchers from Millennium Hotel and Convention Centre-Kuwait at Lamar and El Publico Restaurants, the second raffle prize was five goodie baskets from SADITA Holding Company, the third raffle prize was five vouchers from Al-Homaizi Food Stuff Industries-Al Rifai Arabia, the fourth raffle prize was two Air Pods from Al- Mulla Exchange and the highlight prize for the evening was provided by IFA Travel and Tourism, a business class ticket to Europe.

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait: Is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interest in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on our social media channel @abck1985