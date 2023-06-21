Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) launched a new Masters programme, the MSc in Finance and Risk Management. The programme is offered to provide students with the necessary knowledge, skills and tools to succeed as a financial risk manager or financial analyst. Students will be studying the latest in corporate finance, financial derivatives and hedging strategies, financial markets, financial risk and regulation, Fintech technologies, blockchain and cryptocurrency management.

As with all of BUiD’s programmes, this new Masters is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education. It is also accredited and recognised by two international professional bodies, namely the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

BUiD is an academic partner with GARP, and this programme helps students to learn the latest financial risk management practices while equipping them to take the Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) Part I examination of GARP. Graduates from the programme are also eligible to apply for selected credits from ICAEW.

Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, BUiD’s Vice Chancellor, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our new Masters programme in Finance and Risk Management. Our aim is to graduate skilled professionals with the breadth of knowledge that permits them to make ethical, thoughtful and significant contributions to their organisations and communities.”

Graduates of this programme will work in financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and financial risk management in large non-financial companies, in roles and fields such as Risk Analyst, Investment Consultant, Financial Analyst, Risk Manager/Adviser, Fund Manager, Investment Banking, Private Equity.

BUiD is committed to support the UAE’s knowledge-based economy by offering a wide range of programmes and training at the doctoral, Masters and Bachelors levels in various fields including education, business, engineering, project management, finance, law, computer sciences, and artificial intelligence.

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by UK ENIC. BUiD has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.